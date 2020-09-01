The Nvidia RTX 3090 is the world’s first 8K Gaming GPU

Overnight Nvidia revealed the GeForce RTX 30 series which includes the GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 GPUs offering up to 2x the performance of previous cards.

This means the RTX 3090 is the new benchmark in single-card GPU performance and will allow you to game in 8K for the first time. While 8K displays are still very expensive, they are coming down in price. As that price continues, an increasing number of gamers can now take advantage of the extra pixels with a GPU like the 3090.

8K displays run at 7680 x 4320, giving them a total of 33 million pixels. Pushing that many pixels at an acceptable frame rate is impressive, even more so when you enable HDR. By comparison, 1080p contains just 2 million pixels, and 8 million at 4K.

Be in no doubt, you’ll also want to pair this GPU with a killer CPU, lots of RAM and a super fast SSD for the ultimate gaming experience.

The GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs are also the first available to feature HDMI 2.1 support, which allows you to connect a single cable to output to an 8K HDR TV. This is critical for 8K HDR 60 FPS gaming, given you need at least 71.66 Gbps before compression. This was not possible on TVs using HDMI 2.0b, so make sure you add that to your must-have feature list on your next TV purchase.

Nvidia are also updating Geforce Experience to enable gameplay recording at 8K 30fps with HDR. This will have big ramifications for hardware capture devices like Elgato. Nvidia are enabling direct 8K uploads to YouTube, or alternatively you can edit the clips in Adobe Premiere Pro or Davinci Resolve.

RTX is famous for its ability to do real-time ray tracing, offering a more immersive gaming experience, including reflections, shadows, global illumination and ambient occlusion.

The number of titles which support RTX On (ray tracing) is also growing with Fortnite also picking up support. This adds to the existing list of:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Minecraft

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Upcoming titles Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs: Legion will also support RTX On.

Some highlights of the new RTX 30 series GPUs are:

New streaming multiprocessors : The building block for the world’s fastest, most efficient GPU, delivering 2x the FP32 throughput of the previous generation, and 30 Shader-TFLOPS of processing power.

: The building block for the world’s fastest, most efficient GPU, delivering 2x the FP32 throughput of the previous generation, and 30 Shader-TFLOPS of processing power. Second-gen RT Cores : New dedicated RT Cores deliver 2x the throughput of the previous generation, plus concurrent ray tracing and shading and compute, with 58 RT-TFLOPS of processing power.

: New dedicated RT Cores deliver 2x the throughput of the previous generation, plus concurrent ray tracing and shading and compute, with 58 RT-TFLOPS of processing power. Third-gen Tensor Cores : New dedicated Tensor Cores, with up to 2x the throughput of the previous generation, making it faster and more efficient to run AI-powered technologies, like NVIDIA DLSS, and 238 Tensor-TFLOPS of processing power.

: New dedicated Tensor Cores, with up to 2x the throughput of the previous generation, making it faster and more efficient to run AI-powered technologies, like NVIDIA DLSS, and 238 Tensor-TFLOPS of processing power. NVIDIA RTX IO : Enables rapid GPU-based loading and game asset decompression, accelerating input/output performance by up to 100x compared with hard drives and traditional storage APIs. In conjunction with Microsoft’s new DirectStorage for Windows API,(1) RTX IO offloads dozens of CPU cores’ worth of work to the RTX GPU, improving frame rates and enabling near-instantaneous game loading.

: Enables rapid GPU-based loading and game asset decompression, accelerating input/output performance by up to 100x compared with hard drives and traditional storage APIs. In conjunction with Microsoft’s new DirectStorage for Windows API,(1) RTX IO offloads dozens of CPU cores’ worth of work to the RTX GPU, improving frame rates and enabling near-instantaneous game loading. World’s fastest graphics memory : NVIDIA has worked with Micron to create the world’s fastest discrete graphics memory for the RTX 30 Series, GDDR6X.(2) It provides data speeds of close to 1TB/s system memory bandwidth for graphics card applications, maximising game and app performance.

: NVIDIA has worked with Micron to create the world’s fastest discrete graphics memory for the RTX 30 Series, GDDR6X.(2) It provides data speeds of close to 1TB/s system memory bandwidth for graphics card applications, maximising game and app performance. Next-gen process technology: New 8N NVIDIA custom process from Samsung, which allows for higher transistor density and more efficiency

Price and Availability

The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 GPUs will be available as custom boards, including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models, from top add-in card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac and as Founders Editions from nvidia.com.

Look for the GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs in gaming systems built by Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI, plus leading system builders worldwide, including CyberPower PC, Digital Storm, Falcon NW, IBUYPOWER, Maingear, Origin, NZXT, Puget, and many more.

The GeForce RTX 3080 will be available starting September 17. The GeForce RTX 3090 will be available starting September 24. The GeForce RTX 3070 will be available in October.

The new performance king, the RTX 3090 will start at US$1,499.. with the US to AUD conversion, plus 10% GST, Australians are likely to see prices around $2,236.07.. start saving.

You can watch the GeForce RTX 30 series launch event below.