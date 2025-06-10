The UK will have L4 Autonomous Vehicles in 2026, is Australia next?

Londoners will soon be able to hail an Uber and have an autonomous vehicle turn up, with the ride-hailing giant launching a new trial with artificial intelligence company Wayve. The trial will see Wayve’s advanced self-driving technology integrated into a fleet of electric vehicles, beginning on the complex streets of the UK’s capital.

This move marks a significant step towards a future where autonomous vehicles are a common sight on city streets. For Uber, it’s an opportunity to see how this next-generation technology performs on its live network, collecting valuable data for a wider rollout.

The initial trial will see Wayve’s technology deployed in a fleet of electric vehicles, with an expert human safety driver on board at all times. The goal is to pave the way for a scalable, safe, and efficient autonomous transportation service.

Embodied AI

Wayve’s system is a bit different from others; it’s built on what the company calls ‘embodied AI’. This technology learns from and adapts to real-world driving scenarios, aiming to drive more like a human, navigating complex urban environments with greater natural proficiency.

Real-World Ride-Hailing

This isn’t just a test on a closed circuit; it’s a real-world trial in one of the world’s busiest cities. The partnership will allow Wayve to test and validate its Level 4 autonomous system in the demanding environment of a live ride-hailing network.

Safety First

For anyone concerned about jumping into a car with no driver, both companies are stressing a safety-first approach. Every autonomous vehicle will have a human safety driver present to monitor the system and take control if needed, ensuring the highest safety standards are maintained throughout the trial.

Alex Kendall, Co-founder and CEO of Wayve, highlighted the importance of the collaboration.

“This partnership with Uber is a pivotal moment for Wayve. It will accelerate our mission to bring embodied AI to fleets, moving from testing to a commercial reality for the passenger economy.” Alex Kendall, Co-founder and CEO, Wayve.

🚘We’re bringing an L4 driverless experience to London with @Uber 🚘

This collaboration marks the first-ever public road trials of this technology in the UK — enabled by @transportgovuk’s crucial announcement today of an accelerated framework for self-driving commercial pilots.… pic.twitter.com/NFDvtneUYs — Wayve (@wayve_ai) June 10, 2025

Uber also sees this as a critical step in the evolution of its network.

“This collaboration is a significant moment for us as we continue to support the safe and responsible introduction of autonomous driving technology on our platform.” Toussaint Wattinne, General Manager for Uber in the UK.

What about Australia?

While London gets the first taste, this technology could eventually find its way Down Under. Australia is currently laying the groundwork for self-driving vehicles, with the National Transport Commission developing a national regulatory framework to ensure they can be deployed safely.

Various trials have already taken place across the country, from automated shuttles to freight trucks, helping regulators and the public prepare for a driverless future.

While you can’t legally use a fully autonomous car here just yet, experts predict we could see the first commercial services on Australian roads from 2026.

This Wayve and Uber trial will be watched closely, as its success will undoubtedly influence the timeline for seeing autonomous Ubers in cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

For more information, head to https://wayve.ai/press/wayve-uber-l4-autonomy-trials/