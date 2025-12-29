The ultimate test: Can Tesla FSD v14 finally conquer a coast-to-coast drive without intervention?

Tesla FSD (Supervised) v14.x represents a massive leap forward to their comuter-vision and neural network-powered AI brain for the car.

The software has now reached a level of maturity that has prompted owners like David Moss to attempt the ultimate challenge. He believes the system is finally ready to handle a complete coast-to-coast drive across the United States without a single human intervention.

He is currently up to 8,715 miles driven 100% on FSD, as per the FSDDB service that allows community members to track their progress and compete on a leaderboard. His car is a Tesla Model 3, running the AI4 hardware and is currently running v14.2.1.25.

This is a significant milestone because Elon Musk has long promised that a Tesla would one day drive from Los Angeles to New York autonomously. While several attempts were made with earlier software builds in years gone by, they ultimately required human help to navigate complex scenarios.

A data point for the Robotaxi future

The success of this mission is about more than just a road trip; it is a critical proof of concept for Tesla’s upcoming Robotaxi service. With the service slated for an early 2026 launch, the software needs to prove it can handle thousands of kilometres of diverse roads.

Achieving a zero-intervention run across an entire continent is a complex proposition that no other passenger vehicle has ever accomplished. The car must not only drive on highways but navigate city streets, manage detours, and even autopark in Supercharger bays to recharge.

Seeing the software perform at this level in late 2025 gives us a clear look at what is coming to our own roads. While David is testing this in the US, the underlying intelligence is the same system that was recently rolled out to Australian owners.

Mapping the journey: Hollywood to the Atlantic

David’s journey began at the iconic Tesla Diner and Drive-in site in Hollywood, California, with the goal of reaching the Atlantic Ocean. This is a massive trek covering approximately 4,500 kilometres (roughly 2,800 miles) through multiple states and time zones.

Based on standard driving speeds and the necessary stops for the Tesla Supercharger network, the total travel time is estimated to be around 45 to 50 hours. This includes roughly 8 to 10 hours specifically dedicated to charging the battery at various points along the route.

The car is responsible for every aspect of the trip, from the initial pull-out in Los Angeles to the final parking manoeuvre at an East Coast beach. It is a true “end-to-end” test of the neural network’s ability to reason through thousands of unique driving decisions.

FSD Coast-to-Coast: The Hollywood launch

The mission officially kicked off at the Tesla Diner, where David engaged the FSD software to begin the long climb out of the Los Angeles basin. This initial leg is often the most difficult due to the dense urban traffic and complex lane markings of the city.

The car handled the transition from the parking area to the main road seamlessly, using its new “Arrival Options” logic in reverse to find its way onto the street. David noted that the confidence of the v14.2.x build was immediately apparent as it merged into heavy California traffic.

I’ve now officially started my coast to coast fully autonomous attempt (using Tesla FSD V14) of going from the Tesla Diner in Los Angeles to the Atlantic Ocean In Jacksonville, FL



I will post as many updates as possible as I do the 2,500mi drive



What’s also exciting is the… pic.twitter.com/6Xt65y5iM1 — David Moss (@DavidMoss) December 28, 2025

FSD Coast-to-Coast Update #1: Navigating the Mojave Desert

As the journey moved into the Mojave Desert, the car had to deal with high temperatures and shimmering heat haze on the tarmac. This is a classic test for a vision-only system, as the AI must distinguish between real obstacles and visual distortions caused by the heat.

David reported that the car maintained a rock-solid lane position even as the road stretched toward the horizon with very few landmarks. The system’s ability to remain attentive over these long, monotonous stretches is a major advantage over a human driver who might suffer from highway hypnosis.

Coast to coast autonomously with 100% intervention free Tesla FSD challenge update 1:



252 miles in & have made it to Quartzsite, AZ for charge #2. Got a fantastic nap in Indio, CA



Intervention free streak up to 8,152 miles now @fsd_database pic.twitter.com/48x8ya5jpX — David Moss (@DavidMoss) December 28, 2025

FSD Coast-to-Coast Update #2: The Arizona border and complex interchanges

Crossing into Arizona brought the first major high-speed interchanges where multiple freeways merge at once. These scenarios require the car to think several steps ahead to ensure it is in the correct lane well before the exit appears.

“The car is now making lane changes with zero hesitation, carving through the interchange like a professional driver who has lived here for years.” David Moss, Tesla Owner and FSD Tester, @DavidMoss on X.

The software used the updated speed profiles to assertively move into gaps in traffic without being aggressive. This level of refinement is exactly what is needed for the system to feel natural to other road users.

Coast to Coast Update 2:



After driving 1,030 miles in the past 24 hours I have made it to my home in Phoenix where I’m going to check on things & take a much needed nap 😴



Back on the road to at least El Paso tonight, I’m now 384 miles of the way there (15%)



FSD intervention… pic.twitter.com/MANmEbpUJ9 — David Moss (@DavidMoss) December 28, 2025

FSD Coast-to-Coast Update #3: New Mexico and mountain passes

As David climbed into the higher elevations of New Mexico, the car faced steep gradients and winding mountain passes. The v14.2.x update includes improved handling for “static and dynamic gates,” which proved useful when navigating through smaller rural checkpoints.

The car managed its regenerative braking on the long descents perfectly, maintaining a consistent speed without the driver ever needing to touch the pedals. It is this “sentient” feel that many testers are reporting with the new v14 architecture.

Intervention Free Coast to Coast challenge update 3:



Got my nap, drove 10 minutes down the road to Tempe, AZ supercharger. Quick 6 minute charge here then off to New Mexico! pic.twitter.com/UwiYealra9 — David Moss (@DavidMoss) December 28, 2025

FSD Coast-to-Coast Update #4: The heart of Texas

Entering Texas meant dealing with some of the highest speed limits in the country and massive amounts of long-haul trucking. The vision system had to constantly monitor large semi-trailers and anticipate when they might move into the Tesla’s lane.

David’s updates from this leg showed the car successfully “offsetting” within its lane to give large vehicles extra room. This human-like behaviour makes the drive much more comfortable for the occupants and reduces the feeling of being “boxed in” on the highway.

Update #4 on my Tesla FSD trek coast to coast without any disengagements. Have made it to Tucson, AZ which puts me at almost 500 miles of progress so far!



My intervention free streak is now up to 8,389 miles too



If you see here in the photo FSD V14.2 chose to go into the one… pic.twitter.com/ZWYuEctahP — David Moss (@DavidMoss) December 28, 2025

FSD Coast-to-Coast Update #5: Vision-based detours and navigation

One of the standout features of the v14.2.x release is the inclusion of routing directly into the vision-based neural network. During a section of the drive, the car encountered a blocked road that was not yet reflected in the GPS map data.

Rather than getting stuck or asking for help, the car “saw” the traffic cones and the detour sign and automatically calculated a new path. This ability to react to real-world visual cues rather than just relying on pre-loaded maps is a game-changer for autonomous driving.

Hello from Lordsburg, NM! This is update #5 of my current live attempt of driving fully 100% on Tesla FSD no disengagements from the Tesla Diner to the Atlantic Ocean



Safety is by far the most important thing here! I needed another quick 15min snooze in the middle of my drive… pic.twitter.com/8VgZSjOazx — David Moss (@DavidMoss) December 29, 2025

FSD Coast-to-Coast Update #6: Night vision and human gestures

Driving through the night provided David with a chance to test the upgraded neural network vision encoder in low-light conditions. The car was able to identify road debris and even a highway worker waving a torch from a significant distance.

“The resolution of what the car can see at night is now better than my own eyes; it picked up a discarded tyre in the middle of the lane long before I did.” David Moss, Tesla Owner and FSD Tester, @DavidMoss on X.

The software automatically adjusted its path to avoid the debris while remaining safely within the lane boundaries. This level of safety performance is a key part of the value proposition for FSD here in Australia.

Update 6 of my journey completely 100% autonomously across the country coast to coast



V2 charger stop in Deming, NM



717.4 miles down now!



FSD intervention streak is up to 8,617.7 miles without a disengagement, intervention no hiccups even for chargers & parking



Join… pic.twitter.com/wxGl3YPObB — David Moss (@DavidMoss) December 29, 2025

FSD Coast-to-Coast Update #7: The home stretch to the Atlantic

As David approached the final leg of the journey, the car’s endurance was the main story. After thousands of kilometres and dozens of Supercharger stops—where the car autoparked itself each time—the system showed no signs of degradation.

The final destination is an Atlantic Ocean beach, where David plans to let the car use its “Curbside” arrival option to finish the trip. This would mark the first time a consumer vehicle has crossed the entire North American continent without human hands on the wheel.

Update 7 takes me late tonight charging up in Truth or Consequences, NM



What an interesting town name lol



My trip trying to go 100% of the way from Tesla Diner to Atlantic Ocean using Tesla FSD V14 has been a success so far, now up to 804.2 miles of the way done in under 24… pic.twitter.com/12zrEe4h6t — David Moss (@DavidMoss) December 29, 2025

FSD Coast-to-Coast Update #8:

As David pushed through the Southern states, the car encountered a transition from the dry West to the more humid, lush environments of the Gulf Coast. This update highlighted the software’s ability to handle high-volume interstate traffic while maintaining its intervention-free streak.

“Crossing through the South now and the car hasn’t missed a beat, even with the increased traffic density and changing road surfaces.” David Moss, Tesla Owner and FSD Tester, @DavidMoss on X.

The car is now managing the long, flat stretches of the South with incredible poise, handling everything from wind gusts to high-speed merges. This level of consistency over thousands of kilometres is what builds the necessary trust for a future without steering wheels.

Update #8 on my Tesla FSD trek coast to coast without any disengagements using V14.



I’m now in Socorro, NM & have gone now 877 miles!



My insane Intervention free streak is now up to 8,777.3 miles pic.twitter.com/HBGeTDcRnx — David Moss (@DavidMoss) December 29, 2025

What this means for Australia

In Australia, the Full Self-Driving Capability package is available for A$10,100, and we are finally seeing the same software versions being tested here. The progress David is making in the US is the “beta” test for the features we will be relying on for our own long-distance trips.

If a Tesla can navigate the complexities of a 4,500km US crossing, it gives us immense confidence in the system’s ability to handle a drive from Sydney to Melbourne. We are essentially watching the final polishing of a technology that will change how we think about road travel forever.

The transition from a car that “helps you drive” to a car that “drives you” is almost complete. David Moss’s journey is the clearest evidence yet that the era of the human driver being a requirement for long-distance travel is coming to an end.

For more information, head to https://www.tesla.com/en_au/