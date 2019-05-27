The world’s first 5G PC is ‘Project Limitless’ from Lenovo and Qualcomm

This week is the big coming out party for 5G, with the HTC Hub being the first 5G device, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S10+ as the first smartphone. Now we have the announcement from Lenovo and Qualcomm of the first PC with 5G capability.

At it’s Computex Press Conference, Lenovo announced ‘Project Limitless’ that is a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Project Limitless is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform and is the world’s first 7nm platform purpose-built for PCs that offers 5G connectivity.

“Our collaboration with Lenovo will deliver transformative PC user experiences for both consumers and the enterprise thanks to the platform’s performance and power efficiency, combined with the high speed, low-latency connectivity made possible by 5G. Bandwidth-intensive tasks that involve downloading and uploading large files over a wireless connection can be exponentially faster, making remote storage feel as seamless as local storage, this will change the way users create, collaborate and communicate with their computing devices.” Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile business unit, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm says their Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform is the most extreme Snapdragon platform ever designed, with extreme performance, extreme battery life and extreme connectivity.

Supporting immersive user experiences, multi-gigabit LTE, multi-day battery life (insert fine print here), and enterprise applications and security. The platform features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem, a single-chip multi-mode solution which along with Qualcomm Technologies’ RF Front-End, allows OEMs to bring 5G connectivity to new and innovative PC form factors.

Today we seen Telstra demonstrate their shiny new 5G network is capable of 1.2Gbps. In reality, while smartphones can consume that, most practical use cases will be done with a PC, meaning 5G in a laptop can be a far more important release.

The Snapdragon 8cx 5G platform includes the Snapdragon X55 5G modem, which integrates Category 22 LTE, achieving peak download speeds of up to a crazy 2.5Gbps. The platform is compatible with virtually any band used by global operators in any region, so users can rely on their Always On, Always Connected PC to stay connected almost anywhere in the world.

“At Lenovo, we don’t innovate for the sake of technology alone. Everything we do is about improving people’s experience. With real 5G in a PC, it’s all about satisfying users’ need for speed: faster file transfers and streaming in 4K, 8K and even AR/VR; faster and higher quality video chats on-the-go; even faster screen refreshes for mobile gaming. When we say limitless connectivity, we mean it – 5G PC users the world-over will save time, stay productive, or get online entertainment from nearly anywhere, at any time.” Johnson Jia, senior vice president and general manager, Consumer Business of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo.

The 5G-enabled Project Limitless collaboration with Lenovo is the latest example of how Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes, and communicates. Consumers can expect more to come from Lenovo and Qualcomm in early 2020.