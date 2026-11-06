Thermomix enters the outdoor pizza oven market with the rotating stone Ovana 360

If you have ever tried making Neapolitan style pizza at home, you already know the panic. You launch a pizza into a roaring outdoor oven, stare at it like a hawk for sixty seconds, and then rush in with a peel to spin it before the crust turns to charcoal on one side. It is stressful.

Most people end up with one side raw and the other completely incinerated.

Thermomix, makers of the smart, connected, all-in-one cooking appliance, is stepping into the backyard pizza game with a clever fix for that exact headache.

The company has just announced the Ovana 360 for the upcoming summer entertaining season, marking the famous kitchen brand’s expansion into outdoor pizza ovens.

The big headline feature is a built in rotating stone. Instead of standing outside with a peel constantly checking your dough, the oven turns the pizza for you so you can actually hang out with your guests.

Smart tech meets high heat

The original Ovana was a decent bit of kit, but this new version fixes the fiddly bits. The rotating pizza stone spins automatically while it cooks, keeping the heat spread evenly across the base.

Thermomix has also beefed up the insulation, added a double insulated door to lock in the heat, and widened the front opening so you are less likely to fold your margherita in half when you try to slide it out.

Beyond pizza on the patio

While it is called a pizza oven, Thermomix is pushing this as a broader outdoor cooking station. Along with the oven itself, they are launching a custom cast iron skillet that drops right onto the rotating mechanism. You can use it to sear steaks, roast veggies, or bake artisan bread without needing to fire up the kitchen stove.

“The Ovana 360 brings a new level of convenience to outdoor cooking. It has been designed to make authentic pizza making more accessible by removing one of the biggest challenges of cooking outdoors, achieving an even cook every time. The rotating stone technology takes care of the turning for you, helping deliver consistent results whether you’re preparing a weeknight dinner or entertaining a crowd.” Philipp Grundler, General Manager for Australia and New Zealand, Thermomix.

Acclaimed Australian Chef, Restaurateur, and owner of Barney’s Pizza and Wild Game, Mark LaBrooy said “A great pizza is all about getting the fundamentals right – high heat, a well-cooked base and perfectly melted toppings and that’s exactly what impressed me about the Ovana 360.



It helps take some of the guesswork out of that process, with its rotating stone helping deliver a more consistent cook from edge to edge. The Ovana 360 will help give Aussie home cooks the confidence to turn out a delicious pizza.” Mark LaBrooy, Chef, Restaurateur, and Owner, Barney’s Pizza and Wild Game.

What you need to know about the specs

If you are planning to clear some space on the deck, here is what the hardware looks like:

Maximum temperature: 450 to 500 degrees celsius

Weight: 25.1 kilograms

Dimensions: 580mm by 500mm by 395mm

Power source: Gas powered outdoor cooking

Pricing and availability in Australia

The Thermomix Ovana 360 is available right now across Australia through The Mix Shop. It is carrying an introductory price of A$689.

If you want to trick out your entire setup, you can also buy the Ovana Cast Iron Skillet and the dedicated Ovana 360 Table separately, which comes with fold out prep wings, utensil hooks, and a spot to stash your gas bottle.

For more information, head to The Mix Shop.