Thermomix enters the outdoor pizza oven market with the rotating stone Ovana 360

If you have ever tried making Neapolitan style pizza at home, you already know the panic. You launch a pizza into a roaring outdoor oven, stare at it like a hawk for sixty seconds, and then rush in with a peel to spin it before the crust turns to charcoal on one side. It is stressful.
Most people end up with one side raw and the other completely incinerated.
Thermomix, makers of the smart, connected, all-in-one cooking appliance, is stepping into the backyard pizza game with a clever fix for that exact headache.
The company has just announced the Ovana 360 for the upcoming summer entertaining season, marking the famous kitchen brand’s expansion into outdoor pizza ovens.
The big headline feature is a built in rotating stone. Instead of standing outside with a peel constantly checking your dough, the oven turns the pizza for you so you can actually hang out with your guests.
Smart tech meets high heat
The original Ovana was a decent bit of kit, but this new version fixes the fiddly bits. The rotating pizza stone spins automatically while it cooks, keeping the heat spread evenly across the base.
Thermomix has also beefed up the insulation, added a double insulated door to lock in the heat, and widened the front opening so you are less likely to fold your margherita in half when you try to slide it out.
Beyond pizza on the patio
While it is called a pizza oven, Thermomix is pushing this as a broader outdoor cooking station. Along with the oven itself, they are launching a custom cast iron skillet that drops right onto the rotating mechanism. You can use it to sear steaks, roast veggies, or bake artisan bread without needing to fire up the kitchen stove.
What you need to know about the specs
If you are planning to clear some space on the deck, here is what the hardware looks like:
- Maximum temperature: 450 to 500 degrees celsius
- Weight: 25.1 kilograms
- Dimensions: 580mm by 500mm by 395mm
- Power source: Gas powered outdoor cooking
Pricing and availability in Australia
The Thermomix Ovana 360 is available right now across Australia through The Mix Shop. It is carrying an introductory price of A$689.
If you want to trick out your entire setup, you can also buy the Ovana Cast Iron Skillet and the dedicated Ovana 360 Table separately, which comes with fold out prep wings, utensil hooks, and a spot to stash your gas bottle.
For more information, head to The Mix Shop.