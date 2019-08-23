They’re coming: Tesla Model 3 customer cars spotted in transit

Australians are anxiously awaiting the delivery of their Tesla Model 3s. This afternoon, Slava Kozlovskii snapped some photos of a delivery truck full of new Model 3s for Australian customers.

While the media fleet has been widely shared, this is the first time customer cars have been seen outside Tesla.

The cars on the transporter were spotted near Bowral and are either headed to Canberra, or Melbourne. Personally I hope Melbourne, as that White with 18″ Aero wheels (black interior) is the spec I ordered (Performance-).

If you do buy a @Tesla Model S, 3, X or Y, please use our referral link to get 1,500km (1,000 miles) of free Supercharging – https://ts.la/jason45054

The cars reveal blue and white Model 3’s with the 18″ aero wheels, along with Performance variants in red and black, easy to spot with their red brake calipers.

That's a Canberra Carways truck, so I'd say yes! Maybe hang out at their depot in Mitchell? 😂 Interestingly, the cars look prepped and ready for delivery; I wonder if Tesla will be delivering CBR clients' cars to their doors? — EV Brief Podcast (@evbriefpodcast) August 23, 2019

The wait for Model 3s to arrive in Australia has been a long one. Some enthusiastic Tesla fans, placing their reservations (A$1,500) back in 2016, even before the car was revealed by Elon Musk.

Tesla then brought a few LHD models to Australia so potential buyers could at least see the vehicles, get inside them and experience the minimual interiors.

From there the order page went live earlier this year where another $3,000 was deposited to lock in the specific vehicle configuration.

As customers wait for an invoice to be generated and a call from the delivery manager in their state, having eyes on the cars is certainly a welcome relief that they are in the country and coming soon.

s

Tesla first advertised an (estimated) August delivery date. With only just over a week before the end of August, it seems only a lucky few will receive their vehicles by the end of the month, but that does give Tesla the ability to tick the box, meeting their timeline (kind of).

It seems most Australians will recieve their cars in September, with the current order page now showing an estimated delivery date of October for new orders.

Let us know in the comments if you ordered one.