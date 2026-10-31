Thinkware ARC 800 Dashcam Lands In Australia: 4K AI Night Vision

Thinkware has launched the ARC 800, a dual channel dash cam and the newest addition to its ARC Series in Australia. It is sold through Autobarn and Supercheap Auto and may potentially be on discount with Black Friday campaigns. The recommended retail price is $849.99, excluding installation costs.

The front camera records in 4K UHD at 30 frames per second, or 2K QHD at 60 frames per second. The rear camera records in 1080p Full HD. Thinkware uses a Sony STARVIS 2 sensor at the front and applies HDR to both cameras, although its product page notes that HDR is active in continuous recording mode.

Thinkware says its AI Night Vision uses image processing to reduce noise and restore detail in low light. This feature helps to capture clear footage while the vehicle is parked. The ARC 800 has also received a 2026 Red Dot Award for design.

Here are the main feature highlights:

Wide angle coverage – The front lens has a 146 degree diagonal viewing angle and the rear lens has 125 degrees.

Touchscreen interface – A 2.3 inch IPS touchscreen lets drivers review footage and change settings on the unit itself.

WiFi and USB C transfer – WiFi pairing works on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Thinkware says the USB C port supports direct file transfer, which it describes as a first for one of its dash cams.

Built in GPS and safety camera alerts – GPS records speed and location. Safety Camera Alerts cover fixed speed cameras, mobile speed camera zones and red light cameras.

Front Vehicle Start Alert – The ADAS feature alerts the driver when the vehicle ahead moves off.

Parking surveillance – Smart Parking Mode keeps monitoring after the engine is switched off. Thinkware lists Motion Detection, Time Lapse and Energy Saving modes, each with adjustable sensitivity.

Storage -The Australian kit includes a 64GB microSD card, and the dash cam supports cards up to 512GB.

Parking mode needs a hardwiring cable or a compatible OBDII power cable, and Thinkware recommends professional installation. A USB C hardwiring cable is included in the box. The company also lets installers set a cut off voltage to help prevent a flat battery during long periods of parking surveillance.

Electric vehicle owners should note one of Thinkware’s installation recommendations. For EVs and modern vehicles fitted with Variable Voltage (Smart) Alternators, Thinkware recommends installing the dash cam with its External Dash Cam Battery, which is sold separately. Its product page also states that the ARC 800 is not compatible with the Thinkware OBDTH01E or HWC.

The ARC 800 works with THINKWARE CONNECTED when fitted with an LTE module, which enables remote monitoring, impact notifications, last parking location and remote live view. Thinkware says Australian buyers can register their ARC 800 at Thinkware.com.au to receive an LTE module (sounds like a free bonus?).

Note that a paid THINKWARE CONNECTED subscription and an LTE SIM are required, so buyers should confirm the terms before purchase.

Thinkware also says the ARC 800 can be expanded to up to 5 channels using its Multiplexer Box, an exterior infrared camera, exterior side view cameras and an interior cabin camera. All of these are sold separately.

A THINKWARE spokesperson commented, “The ARC 800 brings together many of the technologies Australian drivers value most, including 4K recording, advanced night imaging, intelligent parking surveillance and connected vehicle capabilities.” The spokesperson added, “It is designed to give drivers added confidence on the road and greater peace of mind when their vehicle is parked.”

An early look at the ARC 800 on the DashCamTalk forum comes from an American member who received a review unit from Thinkware and has not yet finished testing. That member reported that the hardwire kit they received has a fixed 12V cutoff that is not selectable. This differs from the adjustable cut off voltage described on Thinkware’s Australian page, so it is worth confirming which applies to the Australian kit.

For more information, head to Thinkware Australia.