This 18yo’s photos of SpaceX launches are ridiculous

The images published on his website http://johnkrausphotos.com are just phenomenal. I’m not sure what you were doing at 18, but I wasn’t investing my time in taking some of the best photos on the planet (ironically of a rocket leaving the planet). If you’re looking for a new wallpaper, then this is a great place to start, if you’re looking for some new artwork for your walls, then check out his SmugMug online print shop here.
Each photo or group of photos features a description of the documented event and for those playing at home, looks like he shoots Nikon. It really is fantastic to see someone so young, be so passionate about a topic like Space and one who’s also so technically and naturally talented to capture it and share it with the world.
