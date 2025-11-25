This awesome electric land rover conversion keeps a Kenyan Safari Lodge and Elephant Orphanage open all year

It’s not every day you hear a tech story that genuinely warms the heart, but this one from Electrogenic is a winner. The UK-based EV technology company has taken their unique ‘drop-in’ EV conversion tech and deployed it in a seriously remote part of Kenya. They’ve electrified a fleet of Land Rover Defenders for the Sarara Eco Safari Lodge, and the impact is already profound.
Located in the stunning Matthews Range, Sarara isn’t just a luxury safari camp. It’s a vital conservation centre that also runs the Sarara Foundation and the Reteti elephant orphanage. Their high-mileage 4×4 fleet is the lifeblood of the massive 850,000-acre conservancy, used for everything from guest game drives to hauling supplies.
Imagine driving through this breathtaking landscape, and the only sound you hear is the crunch of tyres on the dirt, not a noisy diesel engine. That’s the reality now, as these electric Land Rovers drive silently, emitting zero tailpipe emissions, which is a massive win for the local wildlife.
The area is home to an incredible 6,000 free-ranging elephants, one of Africa’s largest herds of giraffes, and over 500 bird species.
The silent advantage during the rainy season
The most critical and fascinating aspect of this conversion is how it solves a genuine operational crisis. Historically, the rainy season would make the roads to Sarara treacherous, rutted, and impassable for fuel delivery trucks. This forced the lodge and the orphanage to wind down operations due to fuel shortages, a heartbreaking necessity for such an important conservation hub.
This year, however, everything has remained fully operational thanks to the electric Land Rovers. The vehicles are powered entirely by electricity generated from the on-site solar panels, creating a perfect closed-loop, sustainable system. It’s a brilliant example of how modern, efficient EV tech can overcome old-world logistical nightmares in the most remote settings.
The benefits don’t stop at transport, either. These EV Defenders can actually export 240V AC power, turning the safari vehicles into mobile power banks. They can be plugged directly into remote lodges, supplying electricity that would normally rely on noisy, polluting generators.
Steve Drummond, CEO Electrogenic, said:
A sustainable future for classic 4x4s
The conversion is more than just practical; it’s a nod to conservation and a commitment to green energy from the local community. It’s a wonderful way to future-proof these iconic vehicles, which have been a part of the Sarara journey for decades.
Jeremy Bastard, CEO of The Sarara Foundation, recalls the history these Land Rovers share.
It’s also an important financial decision for Sarara. The general manager noted that upgrading the structurally sound vehicles was more cost-effective than buying new ones, allowing the saved money to be diverted towards community projects. It’s a pragmatic, community-first approach to conservation.
Robert Lemayian, General Manager of Sarara Camps, said:
The broader vision of EV conversion
Electrogenic isn’t just focused on Africa; they offer a range of these easy-to-install drop-in kits internationally through a growing installer network. The product line-up includes options for the Land Rover Series models, DeLorean DMC-12, Jaguar E-type (XKE), and the Mazda MX-5 (Miata).
While Australian pricing and specific local availability aren’t yet detailed, the core concept of sympathetically converting classic cars to electric drive is a global movement. It’s about keeping automotive icons on the road for future generations, enhancing their performance, and doing it all in a reliable, sustainable way.
The company also does custom, bespoke conversions, which is how they ended up electrifying a 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II for actor Jason Momoa and an Aston Martin DB6 for comedian Jimmy Carr. Every conversion they perform is totally reversible, respecting the original vehicle’s heritage.
This project in Kenya is more than a simple conversion; it’s a fantastic real-world case study for the flexibility and resilience of EV technology in challenging, remote scenarios. It’s a narrative about resilience, community, and the transformative power of clean energy, all packaged up in the classic silhouette of a Land Rover Defender.
The success of this project is a powerful message to the world: the future is electric, and it’s already solving problems in the most distant corners of the globe.
For more information, head to electrogenic.co.uk