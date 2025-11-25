This awesome electric land rover conversion keeps a Kenyan Safari Lodge and Elephant Orphanage open all year

It’s not every day you hear a tech story that genuinely warms the heart, but this one from Electrogenic is a winner. The UK-based EV technology company has taken their unique ‘drop-in’ EV conversion tech and deployed it in a seriously remote part of Kenya. They’ve electrified a fleet of Land Rover Defenders for the Sarara Eco Safari Lodge, and the impact is already profound.

Located in the stunning Matthews Range, Sarara isn’t just a luxury safari camp. It’s a vital conservation centre that also runs the Sarara Foundation and the Reteti elephant orphanage. Their high-mileage 4×4 fleet is the lifeblood of the massive 850,000-acre conservancy, used for everything from guest game drives to hauling supplies.

Imagine driving through this breathtaking landscape, and the only sound you hear is the crunch of tyres on the dirt, not a noisy diesel engine. That’s the reality now, as these electric Land Rovers drive silently, emitting zero tailpipe emissions, which is a massive win for the local wildlife.

The area is home to an incredible 6,000 free-ranging elephants, one of Africa’s largest herds of giraffes, and over 500 bird species.

The silent advantage during the rainy season

The most critical and fascinating aspect of this conversion is how it solves a genuine operational crisis. Historically, the rainy season would make the roads to Sarara treacherous, rutted, and impassable for fuel delivery trucks. This forced the lodge and the orphanage to wind down operations due to fuel shortages, a heartbreaking necessity for such an important conservation hub.

- Advertisement -

This year, however, everything has remained fully operational thanks to the electric Land Rovers. The vehicles are powered entirely by electricity generated from the on-site solar panels, creating a perfect closed-loop, sustainable system. It’s a brilliant example of how modern, efficient EV tech can overcome old-world logistical nightmares in the most remote settings.

The benefits don’t stop at transport, either. These EV Defenders can actually export 240V AC power, turning the safari vehicles into mobile power banks. They can be plugged directly into remote lodges, supplying electricity that would normally rely on noisy, polluting generators.

Steve Drummond, CEO Electrogenic, said:

“The electrification of the Sarara Land Rover Defender fleet has been a truly rewarding project for all of us at Electrogenic. It’s exciting to move into the African market for the first time. We’re delighted to now have vehicles powered by Electrogenic driving around on four continents; this is a significant moment for us.”Built for the bush, powered by the sun



The actual conversion process highlights the ingenuity of Electrogenic’s solution. Their ‘plug-and-play’ EV kit is designed to be easily installed by any trained mechanic, without needing specific EV expertise. For the Sarara fleet, the kits were shipped with all high and low-voltage wiring looms complete and pre-terminated.



An Electrogenic team supervised the conversion and trained the local Sarara mechanics, who managed to convert three Land Rovers from diesel to electric in just two weeks. This local training is a crucial part of the story, as Sarara is now an approved partner installer for Electrogenic in Kenya, helping other African businesses embrace clean electric power.

Two of Sarara’s vehicles were fitted with the E62 kit, featuring a 62kWh battery and a 120kW water-cooled motor.



This setup provides a real-world range of over 250 kilometres (160 miles) for off-road use, which is excellent for a day’s worth of safari drives and transport. The third Land Rover uses the more powerful E93 kit, which packs a 93kWh battery, a 150kW motor, and boasts a potential off-road range of over 320 kilometres (200 miles).The tech behind the transformation



Electrogenic’s technology is designed to be fully integrated into the Land Rover’s existing architecture, meaning no irreversible modifications are required. The original transfer box is retained, ensuring permanent four-wheel drive, high and low range, and the central differential lock remain fully functional. This is not some watered-down conversion; it’s a genuine upgrade to off-road capability.



The instant torque delivery from the electric motors through the single-speed gearbox is a massive advantage on the rugged terrain. It makes light work of tricky ascents and, when descending, the regenerative braking with configurable hill descent control provides superb control, allowing for almost one-pedal driving on mixed ground.

The battery placement is clever, too, located under the bonnet for the E62 kit, with additional batteries beneath the boot floor for the E93. This ensures that the essential interior and luggage space of the Defender remains completely uncompromised, which is vital for a working vehicle in this environment.



“Since helping the mechanics at Sarara convert the Land Rovers we’re delighted to report the electrified 4x4s have already proven their worth,” Drummond stated. “They were up and running in time for the region’s rainy season – when the roads become treacherous, preventing deliveries of fuel reaching remote spots.” Steve Drummond, CEO Electrogenic

“The EV Land Rovers immediately had an impact; the Sarara team could rely on them when their supply of diesel ran dry, charging the vehicles using on-site solar panels, and ensuring the camp could keep running smoothly.” Steve Drummond, CEO, Electrogenic.

A sustainable future for classic 4x4s

The conversion is more than just practical; it’s a nod to conservation and a commitment to green energy from the local community. It’s a wonderful way to future-proof these iconic vehicles, which have been a part of the Sarara journey for decades.

Jeremy Bastard, CEO of The Sarara Foundation, recalls the history these Land Rovers share.

“These Defenders really are part of the fabric of Sarara: over the years they’ve built camps, worked in conservation, and crossed flooding rivers – we even learnt to drive in them. “The vehicles had been rebuilt countless times over the years, and we couldn’t wait to take the next step and usher in a new, electrified era guided by innovation and practicality. Rolling out these conversions marks the next chapter for Land Rovers in Kenya.

It’s also an important financial decision for Sarara. The general manager noted that upgrading the structurally sound vehicles was more cost-effective than buying new ones, allowing the saved money to be diverted towards community projects. It’s a pragmatic, community-first approach to conservation.

Robert Lemayian, General Manager of Sarara Camps, said:

“As a community, we believe in green energy, and in time, we aim to transition all of our cars to electric power. There is immense value to the environment in that. The safari experience for guests is fantastic, as electric engines make far less noise than ones using fuel. It’s also less intrusive for wildlife, so guests can get closer, making for more vivid and memorable sightings.”

The broader vision of EV conversion

Electrogenic isn’t just focused on Africa; they offer a range of these easy-to-install drop-in kits internationally through a growing installer network. The product line-up includes options for the Land Rover Series models, DeLorean DMC-12, Jaguar E-type (XKE), and the Mazda MX-5 (Miata).

While Australian pricing and specific local availability aren’t yet detailed, the core concept of sympathetically converting classic cars to electric drive is a global movement. It’s about keeping automotive icons on the road for future generations, enhancing their performance, and doing it all in a reliable, sustainable way.

The company also does custom, bespoke conversions, which is how they ended up electrifying a 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II for actor Jason Momoa and an Aston Martin DB6 for comedian Jimmy Carr. Every conversion they perform is totally reversible, respecting the original vehicle’s heritage.

This project in Kenya is more than a simple conversion; it’s a fantastic real-world case study for the flexibility and resilience of EV technology in challenging, remote scenarios. It’s a narrative about resilience, community, and the transformative power of clean energy, all packaged up in the classic silhouette of a Land Rover Defender.

The success of this project is a powerful message to the world: the future is electric, and it’s already solving problems in the most distant corners of the globe.

“Our partnership with Sarara is a small first step, but a vital one. Sarara points the way towards new narratives, not based on excess but on, equity and resilience. And the fact that the Sarara EV Land Rovers are entirely powered by solar is the icing on the cake.” Steve Drummond.

For more information, head to electrogenic.co.uk