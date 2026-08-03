This Electric Van just got $8,500 cheaper in Australia

Electric vehicles are no longer just about quick sprint times and giant touchscreens in passenger cars. The real battleground for zero-emission transport is now happening in commercial fleets, delivery runs, and tradie setups across Australia.

Farizon, distributed locally by Jameel Motors Australia, is stepping up its aggressive push into the local commercial vehicle market. The brand has just announced significant national price cuts of up to A$8,500 across its flagship SV commercial electric van lineup, while simultaneously introducing a massive new range-topping variant.

Joining the updated local lineup is the new SV Super Long Wheelbase high roof model. This addition gives local operators a bigger, longer, and higher-capacity option designed to handle heavy haulage, last-mile logistics, and fleet duties without burning diesel.

Cutting the cost of corporate electrification

For many small business owners and fleet managers, the initial purchase price has always been the biggest hurdle when switching to an electric commercial fleet. While running costs and servicing are dramatically lower on an EV, the up-front capital outlay often makes accountants sweat.

These latest price adjustments address that exact friction point. By slicing as much as A$8,500 off the manufacturer suggested retail price across selected variants, Farizon is positioning the SV range to compete directly against traditional internal combustion competitors on real-world value.

The entry point for the lineup now starts at A$62,990 for the SV Short Wheelbase Low Roof model. Stepping up to the SV Long Wheelbase Low Roof drops in at A$64,990, while the SV Long Wheelbase High Roof sits at A$69,490.

“We’re continuing to see strong interest from businesses looking to transition towards electric commercial vehicles, particularly when the products are designed around real operational requirements.



The introduction of the SV SLWB high roof and revised pricing across the SV range allows us to offer greater flexibility across a wider range of business applications, while making the transition to electric mobility more accessible for Australian operators.” Adam Lawson, Country General Manager, Jameel Motors Australia.

Meet the new SV Super Long Wheelbase high roof flagship

If your business moves bulky freight, large pallets, or high-volume cargo, standard commercial vans often run out of space long before they reach their weight limits. That is where the new range-topping SV Super Long Wheelbase high roof variant steps in.

Sitting at the top of the expanded lineup with a price tag of A$77,490, the SLWB high roof is engineered around pure capacity and long-distance endurance. It provides a massive 13 cubic metres of usable cargo volume, making it the largest van option in the entire Farizon SV family.

The physical dimensions of the rear loading zone speak for themselves. The cargo bay stretches 3,695mm in length, 1,795mm in width, and stands 1,960mm tall, allowing drivers and warehouse teams to stack tall items or walk around inside without needing to duck constantly.

Despite its impressive size, the SLWB high roof does not compromise on payload capability. It maintains a strong 1,075kg payload rating, alongside a useful 2,000kg braked towing capacity for pulling extra trailers or equipment.

Big battery energy for long range delivery runs

A big commercial van is useless if it spends half the working day tethered to a charger while deliveries stack up. To keep trades and couriers moving, Farizon fitted the SLWB high roof model with a huge 106kWh Nickel Manganese Cobalt battery pack.

That generous battery capacity translates into an official WLTP driving range of up to 398km on a single charge. For city couriers, regional delivery drivers, and mobile service technicians, that provides plenty of buffer for full day operations without range anxiety creeping into the afternoon.

When it is time to top up, rapid DC fast charging gets the battery back in action quickly. Plugging into a suitable fast charger takes the pack from 30 percent up to 80 percent in roughly 36 minutes, keeping fleet downtime down to a minimum.

Having this kind of range capability in a dedicated commercial platform makes the shift to electric far more palatable for business operators who cannot afford missed delivery windows.

Built as a dedicated electric van from day one

Unlike some commercial EVs on the market that are simply converted from existing internal combustion engine platforms, the Farizon SV was engineered as a dedicated EV from the ground up. That clean-sheet architecture brings significant benefits in packaging, cabin space, and overall vehicle efficiency.

Without a bulky diesel engine or transmission tunnel encroaching on cabin and cargo areas, the engineers were able to maximize interior space and safety. The vehicle comes equipped with real-world features like onboard payload monitoring, a 360-degree camera setup, and a top-tier ANCAP Platinum safety rating.

Inside the cabin, drivers get a surprisingly refined work environment. Features include a digital cockpit, tactile climate controls, a heated steering wheel, and even heated and ventilated seats for both driver and passenger to handle harsh Australian summers and frosty winter mornings.

The SV platform also benefits from low maintenance requirements inherent to electric powertrains. With fewer moving parts than a turbodiesel, routine servicing overheads drop significantly over a standard five-year operational cycle.

Complete pricing breakdown across the Farizon SV lineup

The updated pricing structure across participating Farizon dealers makes the full SV lineup easier to navigate for fleet buyers. Every variant offers a distinct mix of wheelbase lengths, roof heights, and battery options depending on your specific haulage needs.

Here is how the revised national MSRP pricing looks across the range:

Farizon SV SWB Low Roof: A$62,990

Farizon SV LWB Low Roof: A$64,990

Farizon SV LWB High Roof: A$69,490

Farizon SV SLWB High Roof (New Variant): A$77,490

These prices reflect recommended retail figures for stock vehicles excluding statutory charges, dealer delivery, and on-road costs.

To support peace of mind for business owners making the switch, Farizon backs every new vehicle with a comprehensive 5-year or 200,000km vehicle warranty, alongside an 8-year or 200,000km high-voltage battery warranty and 5-year complementary roadside assistance.

Broadening the choice for Australian commercial EV fleets

The expanded SV range does not exist in isolation. It sits alongside the recently introduced Farizon V7E urban delivery van, giving local fleet managers a multi-tiered lineup of purpose-built electric commercial vehicles.

Whether a business needs a compact urban runner for tight city alleys or a 13-cubic-metre high-roof load hauler for highway runs, Jameel Motors Australia now has a tailored solution ready to roll off dealership floors.

With state governments progressively tightening environmental standards and corporate sustainability targets looming large, lower entry prices and broader model choices arrive at an ideal time for Australian logistics and trade sectors.

As more charging infrastructure rolls out across national highway corridors and industrial parks, the business case for replacing aging diesel vans with quiet, efficient, and cost-effective commercial EVs grows stronger every month.

For more information, head to Farizon Auto.