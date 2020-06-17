This is Volkswagen’s all-electric ID.4, leaked online without covers

Images of the VW ID4 has leaked online. It’s really hard to keep anything a secret anymore, especially something as involved as making a car. There’s just too many people involved in producing, testing, marking, manufacturing, and distributing vehicles for them to stay hidden.

While we’ve recently seen spy shots of an ID.4 with some covers on, this leak on Instagram, shows off the car in all its glory.

This is Volkswagen’s mid-sized SUV and I quite like it. The design looks quite different with swoopy flowing lines and now famous flush door handles. I think the wheels look great, while clearly being aerodynamically efficient to increase range for the EV.

The ID.4 is the second EV from VW, following the smaller ID.3 and after the dieselgate disaster, the transition to EVs can’t come soon enough for the company.

The car is expected to be rated for around 500kms (around 420km real range) and will end up competing with the likes of the Tesla Model Y, Audi E-Tron and Mercedes EQC.

It is expected the ID.4 will come in both RWD and AWD options and feature 3 different battery sizes – 45kWh, 58kW/h and 77kW/h battery packs.

The car will come with a CCS Type 2 Fastcharge port, which is compatible with most charging stations.

The VW ID.4 is headed to Europe, China and the US first and we hope, headed to Australia shortly after.