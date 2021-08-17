TikTok partners with Canva to create more engaging ads, as Aussie businesses take their ad dollars social

Right now, lots of small business owners are trying to get creative on TikTok to build their audience and drive traffic to their digital checkouts.

Under a new partnership between TikTok and Canva, businesses will be able to streamline publications to TikTok Ads Manager, using its creative solutions and capabilities. This partnership makes advertising on TikTok even easier, allowing small businesses to create more content that resonates with the TikTok community and save time.

As eyeballs increasingly to TikTok, the Australian success story Canva, will Aussie businesses create better advertising on TikTok, streamline two main areas of their marketing process – ad production and creative.

Canva’s library of more than 50 TikTok ad templates, is constructed to ensure brands are can create engaging content fast, while reducing the time and cost it takes small business owners to design creative from scratch.

Canva’s ad templates, coupled with the Publish End Points tool, will bring ease and simplicity for creators by empowering them to natively publish visually compelling content directly to TikTok to engage with our community in a natural and authentic way.

“Since day one, Canva’s mission has been to empower the world to design by democratising access to traditionally complex and expensive tools. We’re incredibly excited to be integrating with TikTok and levelling the playing field for content creators and small business owners to develop really authentic, engaging and visually compelling content with Canva’s simple platform and ever-growing library of templates.” Kate Marsden, Canva’s Partnership Marketing Lead.

Small businesses are already experiencing tangible impact from these creative tools, and are sharing it with the TikTok community.

“For someone who has no marketing or design experience, the Canva platform made it simple and easy to create high quality content for my ads with many templates to guide me through the process. It’s given me the confidence to create powerful ads without the cost of a marketing agency.” Bondi Blades founder Ali Clarke.

Canva is now an official TikTok Marketing Partner, joining TikTok’s growing roster of badged partners who are pioneering forward-thinking solutions for marketers. It is one of the first brands to be badged under TikTok’s all-new Creative Tools subcategory of Creative Partners, helping brands produce creative assets that leverage TikTok’s best practices.

“Small businesses are the heart and soul of our communities, and we’re always thinking of new ways to help them create, connect and thrive on TikTok. We are truly excited to partner with an innovative Australian business like Canva who shares our passion for creative, authentic and meaningful brand marketing. This integration not only saves time and streamlines creative processes, but yields tangible results for small business owners looking to reach new audiences after such a challenging year.” Brett Armstrong, General Manager, Global Business Solutions, TikTok Australia and New Zealand.

TikTok is committed to helping small businesses recover and flourish, and we’re excited to partner with Canva to offer new, creative solutions to help them find their communities – and customers – on TikTok.