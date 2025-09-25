TikTok’s U.S. Operations sold to Oracle-led consortium for US$14B, sparking questions for Australia

President Donald Trump signed an executive order, formally approving a landmark deal that transfers majority control of TikTok’s U.S. operations to a consortium of American and allied investors. The agreement, which averts a nationwide ban mandated by a 2024 law, values the U.S. business at $14 billion and aims to resolve long-standing national security concerns.

The winning consortium is led by U.S. tech giant Oracle and private equity firm Silver Lake, and notably includes Abu Dhabi’s AI and investment fund, MGX. Under the terms of the deal, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, will retain a 19.9% non-voting stake and a single board seat, effectively ceding control of the platform in the United States.

Vice President J.D. Vance, who was instrumental in the final negotiations, stated that the deal’s structure ensures “the platform cannot serve as a propaganda tool” for foreign interests. A critical component of the agreement is Oracle’s role in storing all U.S. user data within its American cloud infrastructure and providing rigorous oversight of the app’s powerful content algorithm to ensure its security and integrity. The deal moved forward after receiving a crucial green light from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A price tag for the digital age

The $14 billion price for TikTok’s U.S. arm places the deal among the most significant in the history of social media. To put this valuation into perspective, it towers over the $1 billion Facebook (now Meta) paid for Instagram in 2012, though it falls short of the roughly $44 billion Elon Musk paid for Twitter in 2022.

The valuation reflects the immense, yet contentious, value of TikTok’s user base and engagement machine. The complex structure, which leaves ByteDance with a minority, non-voting interest, highlights the geopolitical sensitivities at play and the delicate balance struck between commerce and national security.

Impact on Australian users: A fork in the digital road

The seismic shift in TikTok’s US operations has cast a long shadow across the Pacific, leaving its 8.5 million Australian users, as of Friday morning in Australia, in a state of uncertainty. The core of the issue is whether Australia will continue to be served by TikTok’s original, ByteDance-owned infrastructure, or if it will be brought under the umbrella of the new, US-controlled entity. At present, a definitive decision has not been announced, sparking a significant debate among politicians and tech experts across the country.

Currently, TikTok’s Australian operations are managed by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. User data is stored in servers located in the United States, Singapore, and Malaysia. However, the new US deal fundamentally alters the landscape by creating a “safer version” of the app where American user data and the algorithm are managed and secured by Oracle on US soil.

This development has prompted renewed calls from within Australia to align with the US model. The opposition’s shadow finance minister, James Paterson, has been a vocal proponent of migrating Australian users to the US version, arguing it would be a significant misstep to leave Australians on a platform where the ultimate owner remains a China-based entity.

However, the Australian government has so far adopted a more cautious “watch and wait” approach. While acknowledging yesterday’s developments are being closely monitored, there has been no formal commitment to push for Australia’s inclusion in the new US-based system. This hesitancy comes as Australia continues its own scrutiny of the platform; TikTok is already banned on federal government devices, and the country’s privacy watchdog is actively investigating the company’s data-harvesting practices.

For the average Australian user, the outcome of this decision will have tangible effects. It will determine the legal framework governing their data, which version of the famously addictive algorithm curates their “For You” page, and ultimately, the geopolitical sphere of influence they fall under while using the app.

Until the Australian government or TikTok makes a definitive announcement, Australian creators and users are left navigating a digital landscape with a major fork in the road ahead.