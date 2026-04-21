Tim Cook steps down as CEO after dropping the ball on AI, John Ternus takes the reins at Apple

The era of Tim Cook as CEO of Apple is officially coming to an end, marking one of the most significant leadership shifts in the history of the tech giant. Apple has announced that Cook will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, while John Ternus, the current Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, will step into the CEO role.

This news comes at a pivotal moment for the company, as it faces increasing pressure to prove it can still lead in an industry that moves faster than ever. While Cook’s tenure saw Apple reach unprecedented heights in terms of market valuation and services revenue, the recent years have been defined by a perceived lack of the “magic” that once defined the brand.

For many tech enthusiasts, this change feels like a necessary correction for a company that has spent too long playing it safe. The transition to Ternus suggests a desire to return to a hardware-first focus, hopefully bringing back the design-led innovation that has felt absent of late.

The legacy of a supply chain master

Tim Cook will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the most successful CEOs from a purely financial perspective. He turned Apple into a multi-trillion-dollar powerhouse and built a services ecosystem that keeps users locked into the walled garden.

However, many critics argue that Cook was always a CFO at heart rather than a product visionary. His expertise in supply chain management ensured that Apple was incredibly efficient, but that efficiency often came at the cost of genuine risk-taking.

We have seen this play out over the last decade, where Apple often waited for others to refine a technology before entering the market. While this strategy worked for the Apple Watch, it has left the company looking uncharacteristically sluggish in the current era of generative AI.

Dropping the ball on the AI race

Perhaps the biggest criticism leveled at the Cook era in recent months is how Apple completely missed the initial surge of the AI revolution. While Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI were shipping transformative tools, Apple seemed content to talk about “machine learning” in incremental ways.

This lack of urgency has allowed competitors to define the future of computing before Apple even got a seat at the table. For a company that prides itself on being at the intersection of technology and the liberal arts, being late to the most important technological shift in decades is a significant blow.

It will now be up to Ternus to prove that Apple has a meaningful answer to the AI challenge beyond just basic photo editing features.

A string of hardware misses

When we look back at the hardware legacy of the last few years, there are several moments that felt decidedly “un-Apple” in their execution. The cylindrical Mac Pro, often mocked as the “trash can” Mac, was a prime example of form failing function so badly it required a public apology to pro users.

Then there were the infamous Mac Pro wheels, which retailed in Australia for an eye-watering A$1,199. Selling four stainless steel casters for the price of a high-end iPhone was a moment that many felt showed Apple had lost touch with its core user base.

The Apple Vision Pro was supposed to be the “next big thing,” yet it has struggled to find a clear purpose or a mass-market audience. In Australia, the high entry price and the weight of the device have made it a niche curiosity rather than the iPhone moment Cook was clearly hoping for.

The failure of Project Titan

One of the most expensive and high-profile failures under Cook’s watch was the Apple Car, known internally as Project Titan. After a decade of development and billions of dollars in R&D, the project was finally scrapped, leaving Apple with nothing to show for one of its most ambitious pivots.

The failure to deliver a vehicle while companies like Tesla and even Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi successfully entered the EV space was telling. It highlighted a lack of clear direction and an inability to execute on a vision that went beyond the existing product categories.

Seeing Chinese manufacturers lead on design and specifications has become a common theme in the mobile space. Brands like Oppo and Xiaomi are often the ones pushing the envelope with folding displays and rapid charging, while Apple remains conservative with its iPhone iterations.

Who is John Ternus?

John Ternus takes over at a time when the company needs a fresh perspective on what makes an Apple product special. Having led hardware engineering, Ternus has been responsible for the transition to Apple Silicon, which is arguably the company’s greatest success in the last five years.

The move to M-series chips showed what Apple is capable of when it integrates hardware and software with a clear goal. If Ternus can bring that same level of focus to AI and new product categories, there is hope that Apple can regain its crown as the world’s chief innovator.

“John Ternus is a remarkably talented leader who has been instrumental in the most important product transitions in Apple’s history. His deep engineering expertise and his passion for our mission make him the right person to lead Apple into this next era.” Tim Cook, Executive Chairman, Apple.

What this means for the future

The shift to John Ternus marks the end of the “operational” era of Apple and, hopefully, the beginning of a new “innovation” era. While Cook deserves credit for the massive growth of the company, a business of Apple’s scale cannot survive on incremental updates alone.

The tech world is currently being redefined by spatial computing and artificial intelligence. If Apple wants to remain relevant for the next twenty years, it needs a leader who isn’t afraid to break things and move fast, even if it risks the perfect margins Cook worked so hard to maintain.

For those of us in Australia who have followed the brand since the early Bondi Blue iMac days, we are waiting for a reason to be excited again. John Ternus has the background to deliver that excitement, but he inherits a company that has become very comfortable being a follower rather than a leader.

For more information, head to https://www.apple.com/au/