Today NBN Co appointed an American company to find an Australian CEO

NBN Co have announced in their search for a new CEO, they’ve contracted the services of Korn Ferry. This company is a US-based company with head quarters in Los Angeles, California, who have since 1969 have grown to add offices across the world. The company’s primary product is Executive search, a service that specialises in the recruitment of highly qualified executives.

The Board of NBN Co today appointed executive search firm, Korn Ferry, to assist in identifying and reviewing candidates for the position of Chief Executive Officer after Bill Morrow announced in April he is stepping down from the position.

NBN Co Chairman, Dr Ziggy Switkowski AO, said,

This assignment attracted very high quality proposals from a number of search firms interested in this special assignment. The Board has selected Korn Ferry on the basis of their understanding of NBN Co, its executive team and the Australian telecomm industry.

It is intended that this process should lead to the announcement of the successful candidate well before Morrow steps down from his role later this year.

What is worth considering is if the Australian tax-payer funded project, is now paying a US-based company to do recruitment for the top job. Given there’s plenty of capable Australian companies, it seems like there’s a better path forward on this.

The amount paid is not disclosed.