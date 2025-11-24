Toll’s new Volvo FE Electric truck will deliver Origin Energy’s Gas in Queensland

The transition to electric vehicles in the passenger car market is well underway, but the heavy logistics sector faces a much steeper climb to decarbonisation. It is great to see major Australian companies stepping up to this challenge, with Toll Group and Origin Energy announcing a significant new milestone in their sustainability partnership.

The two companies have deployed a Volvo FE Electric 4×2 rigid truck to support Origin Energy’s LPG cylinder delivery operations in metropolitan Brisbane. This isn’t just a concept vehicle or a show pony; it is a fully operational heavy vehicle purpose-built to handle the unique and complex requirements of dangerous goods distribution.

The deployment marks a critical step forward in reducing emissions across complex supply chains and proves that electric heavy vehicles are ready for the daily grind of urban logistics.

The Volvo FE Electric platform

At the heart of this initiative is the Volvo FE Electric, a truck rapidly becoming the go-to platform for urban heavy transport.

For this specific deployment, Toll has opted for a 4×2 rigid configuration, which offers the perfect balance of payload capacity and manoeuvrability for navigating Brisbane’s city streets.

- Advertisement -

In terms of specifications, the vehicle delivers a daily range of 200–275 km, which is more than sufficient for a typical urban delivery run involving multiple stops.

While the exact battery configuration for this specific unit wasn’t detailed, the FE Electric platform generally supports battery capacities between 280 and 375 kWh using 3 or 4 battery packs.

This allows for a continuous power output of up to 225 kW (approx. 300hp), ensuring the truck has the torque required to haul heavy LPG cylinders without the noise and fumes of a traditional diesel engine.

Charging is handled via either AC or DC charging standards, with the ability to accept up to 150kW via DC fast charging, allowing for rapid turnarounds between shifts if necessary.

For a delivery vehicle operating in residential and commercial areas, the reduction in noise pollution is almost as valuable as the reduction in tailpipe emissions.

Drivers will also benefit from the smoother, vibration-free driving experience that electric powertrains offer compared to their diesel counterparts.

Environmental impact and efficiency

The primary driver for this investment is, of course, the reduction of carbon emissions.

Toll estimates that this single vehicle will cut emissions by 39 tonnes of CO₂ each year compared to a traditional diesel truck performing the same duties.

When you scale that figure across a fleet over a decade, the environmental benefits become substantial.

Beyond the raw CO2 numbers, removing diesel particulate matter from urban environments has a direct positive impact on local air quality.

It is a practical demonstration of how logistics companies can maintain operational efficiency while meeting aggressive environmental targets.

A partnership for the future

This project is the result of a long-standing collaboration between Toll Group and Origin Energy, spanning over ten years.

Both companies have recognised that decarbonising the supply chain requires close cooperation between logistics providers and their customers.

Michael Rugendyke, President Resources & Industrials, Toll Group, emphasised the practical nature of this deployment.

“This project shows that electric heavy vehicles are not just a concept, they’re a practical solution for complex supply chains.” Michael Rugendyke, President Resources & Industrials, Toll Group.

The vehicle was specifically designed to meet the safety and operational needs of transporting LPG cylinders, a task that adds layers of complexity regarding weight distribution and safety compliance.

Amber Fennell, General Manager of Origin LPG, highlighted the tailored nature of the solution.

“Our partnership with Toll has enabled us to develop this electric vehicle specifically designed for LPG cylinder delivery… Based on the success of this trial, we are excited about the potential for electric vehicles to transform our LPG operations.” Amber Fennell, General Manager of Origin LPG.

Supported by ARENA and a A$67 million investment

This single truck is part of a much larger picture for Toll Group. The deployment falls under Toll’s broader A$67 million investment in battery-electric trucks and charging infrastructure.

This massive capital injection is being co-funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) under its ‘Driving the Nation’ program.

The program is designed to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles in fleets, helping to bridge the cost gap between diesel and electric options while the market matures.

In total, Toll plans to integrate 28 electric trucks into its fleet nationally, making it one of the largest electric heavy vehicle programs in the country. We have already seen Toll roll out electric vehicles for other major partners like Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, demonstrating a repeatable model for sustainable logistics.

The challenge of heavy logistics

Electrifying heavy vehicles is significantly harder than electrifying passenger cars due to the weight of the batteries and the payload they must carry.

Rigid trucks like the Volvo FE Electric represent the “sweet spot” for current battery technology, covering urban distribution routes where range anxiety is managed through predictable daily loops.

The stop-start nature of delivery driving is actually ideal for electric vehicles, allowing them to recapture energy through regenerative braking that would otherwise be lost as heat.

This Brisbane trial will provide valuable data on range performance, charging times, and driver feedback in a subtropical climate.

As battery density improves and costs come down, we can expect to see these vehicles displace diesel trucks in more and more urban applications. The arrival of the Volvo FE Electric in Origin’s fleet is a win for Brisbane and a win for the local logistics industry.

It proves that even hazardous goods transport—a sector traditionally conservative when it comes to new technology—can successfully transition to zero-emission vehicles. With the backing of ARENA and the commitment of industry giants like Toll and Origin, the electric future of Australian trucking is looking increasingly robust.

For more information, head to https://www.tollgroup.com/about/news-and-media/toll-group-and-origin-energy-introduce-innovative-electric-rigid-truck-advance