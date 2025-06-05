Total Logistics Solutions charges into the future with its first Scania Electric Truck

Total Logistics Solution (TLS) are a transport and logistics company in Australia that has operations across Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.

Today the company announced that it has taken delivery of its first battery electric truck, a Scania 25 P, complete with a 10-pallet curtainsider body and powered tailgate.

The silent, smooth and sleek truck was handed over by Manfred Streit, Managing Director of Scania Australia to Jason McHenry, TLS CEO and Doug Painter, TLS Managing Director recently, at Scania Head Office in Campbellfield, Victoria.

“We are delighted to mark the presentation of this zero-tailpipe emission BEV truck to TLS,” Manfred said, adding: “This truck will give TLS a real-world appreciation of the benefits of silent running, zero tailpipe emissions, as well as enhanced driver satisfaction.”



The company will be testing this truck across our depots around Australia to better understand the efficiencies and effectiveness of the technology, and to gauge driver acceptance. TLS says they are committed to delivering a greener tomorrow.

The Scania 25 P is a battery-electric truck designed for urban and regional operations, offering a range of approximately 250 km from a 300kWh battery, though this can vary with configuration and newer battery options. When it is time to charge, you can do so through a familiar CCS Type 2 DC fast charger connector at up to a speed of 130 kW.

When it comes to performance, the Scania 25P offers around 230 kW (approximately 310 hp) with a peak output of 295 kW and around 2200 Nm.

Safety Systems include Advanced Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and rollover protection side curtain airbags.

Integration with Scania’s digital services, potentially including the Scania Digital Smart Dash for fleet management, driver support, and over-the-air software updates on newer models.

“The payload of 10 pallets will be suitable for our delivery needs, and the available range will be more than adequate, judging by the final mile deliveries we currently make.



We are very much looking forward to integrating this battery electric truck into the fleet, especially because we have been actively working to reducing our carbon footprint for transport. In recent times we have added new fuel-efficient Euro 6 Scania V8 trucks to the fleet. We have seen around a 10% reduction in fuel and emissions, hauling A-double sets, which is impressive.

“Our client base is going to be very interested as well in how we incorporate the Scania BEV into the fleet. Many have already expressed strong support for emissions-free deliveries. Jason McHenry, CEO, TLS

When it comes to letting the customers and the community know, there’s be no hiding it, with a bold livery that features the company’s logo TLS Electric Vehicle, along with the tag line ‘A Greener Tomorrow’.

It’s great to see more progress being made in the transport and logistics sector regarding the transition away from diesel to electricity. The fact this truck can charge from a standard CCS2 DC fast charger means there is a growing network of locations to charge at.

For more information, head to https://www.scania.com/au/en/home/products-and-services/trucks/electric-trucks.html