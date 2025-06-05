Total Logistics Solutions charges into the future with its first Scania Electric Truck

Total Logistics Solution (TLS) are a transport and logistics company in Australia that has operations across Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.
Today the company announced that it has taken delivery of its first battery electric truck, a Scania 25 P, complete with a 10-pallet curtainsider body and powered tailgate.
The silent, smooth and sleek truck was handed over by Manfred Streit, Managing Director of Scania Australia to Jason McHenry, TLS CEO and Doug Painter, TLS Managing Director recently, at Scania Head Office in Campbellfield, Victoria.
The company will be testing this truck across our depots around Australia to better understand the efficiencies and effectiveness of the technology, and to gauge driver acceptance. TLS says they are committed to delivering a greener tomorrow.
The Scania 25 P is a battery-electric truck designed for urban and regional operations, offering a range of approximately 250 km from a 300kWh battery, though this can vary with configuration and newer battery options. When it is time to charge, you can do so through a familiar CCS Type 2 DC fast charger connector at up to a speed of 130 kW.
When it comes to performance, the Scania 25P offers around 230 kW (approximately 310 hp) with a peak output of 295 kW and around 2200 Nm.
Safety Systems include Advanced Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and rollover protection side curtain airbags.
Integration with Scania’s digital services, potentially including the Scania Digital Smart Dash for fleet management, driver support, and over-the-air software updates on newer models.
When it comes to letting the customers and the community know, there’s be no hiding it, with a bold livery that features the company’s logo TLS Electric Vehicle, along with the tag line ‘A Greener Tomorrow’.
It’s great to see more progress being made in the transport and logistics sector regarding the transition away from diesel to electricity. The fact this truck can charge from a standard CCS2 DC fast charger means there is a growing network of locations to charge at.
For more information, head to https://www.scania.com/au/en/home/products-and-services/trucks/electric-trucks.html