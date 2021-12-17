Tritium supplying 110 EV chargers to the UK

Brisbane-based Tritium is having quite the month, with the launch of their new PKM charger platform, then an announcement they would supply chargers (likely thousands) to Shell, now comes another announcement, a deal to supply the UK’s Osprey Charging Network with more electric vehicle chargers.

The United Kingdom (UK) is expected to require 10x more charge points than are currently installed, by the year 2030, according to a recent study by the Competition and Markets Authority into the UK’s electric vehicle (EV) charging availability and reliability.

To help meet this challenge, Tritium, a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), will supply 110 rapid chargers to Osprey Charging Network, one of the fastest-growing UK-wide networks of rapid EV charging points.

Aimed at increasing access to rapid and reliable charging infrastructure in car parks, retail locations and along major transit routes, the 110 chargers are expected to be added to 40 new charging destinations, increasing Osprey’s network by 25%.

Osprey has big ambitions with a goal of over 150 high-powered charging hubs over the next 4 years, with up to 12 rapid chargers at each hub.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see the UK transitioning to electric transportation in a big way. This past September, about 15% of all British car sales were electric, setting a new record for the country and a strong indicator of the UK’s technology switch. We’re so pleased to be working with Osprey to increase access to rapid charging and ease drivers’ transition to EVs through a fast, reliable and convenient charging experience.” Jane Hunter, Tritium CEO.

This announcement comes on the heels of the expansion of London’s ultra-low emissions zone, which covers most of greater London and is a crucial step towards the Mayor’s ambitions to tackle the climate emergency and put London on the path to be a net zero carbon city by 2030. Many of the new charging destinations will be located within greater London to increase access to rapid charging for drivers and businesses transitioning to electric transportation.