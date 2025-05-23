Trump slaps Apple with 25% tarrif unless they make phones in the US

Donald Trump has announced a fresh wave of tariffs and if 50% of EU imports wasn’t enough, he also has an issue with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook.

Apple is reportedly planning on shifting the assembly of iPhones sold to the US from China to India. This runs against the ambition of Trump to see manufacturing return to the US.

Trump posted the following message today,

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.



Thank your for your attention to this matter!

The US sells around 60 Million iPhones into the US each year, a significant portion of their 220 million sales globally.

Even if Apple wanted to manufacture in the US, they couldn’t for a couple of key reasons. Firstly there’s the issue of advanced manufacturing which the US simply doesn’t have for electronics, chips etc. Could they assembly parts made else where in America? Sure, but that’s unlikely to escape the tariffs.

The other issue is the cost, if Apple starts making phones in the US, the cost of labor to do so is likely to significantly increase the cost of iPhones, to the point where Android could see a significant market share gain.

This will be an interesting landscape to watch and see if Trump backs down, or Cook can negotiate a lower tariff, but it seems like the US President’s focus is firmly on getting US companies to make their products locally.