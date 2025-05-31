Twitch overhaul: Vertical video, 2K quality, and new ways to earn

Twitch has just dropped a massive list of updates that will significantly change how creators stream and how we all watch. From a massive mobile overhaul to new monetisation options, there’s a lot to unpack for Australian streamers and viewers.

The announcements came out of TwitchCon Rotterdam and a recent open letter from CEO Dan Clancy, signals a clear direction for the platform’s future.

It’s no secret that many creators have reported lower earnings so a shake up of the platform is definitely welcome in mid 2025.

Here’s a breakdown of the key changes you need to know about.

A modern mobile experience

Twitch is finally giving its mobile app the attention it deserves, introducing vertical video streams. You’ll soon be able to watch your favourite streamers in a vertical format, and creators will even be able to dual-stream in both traditional landscape and the new vertical layout simultaneously.

This makes the viewing experience much more natural on a phone and brings features like Hype Trains and chat into full-screen vertical viewing.

📱 Mobile Gets a Makeover



We’ll be rolling out dual format streaming and vertical viewing later this year.



Stream in horizontal & vertical at the same time so your stream works for both desktop diehards and phone scrollers.



No more sideways necks. pic.twitter.com/Ba5mSZny9F — Twitch (@Twitch) May 31, 2025

Crisper, clearer streams

For those with the bandwidth to support it, Twitch is expanding its beta for 2K (1440p) streaming to more Partners and Affiliates. This is a significant step up from 1080p, offering a much more detailed and visually impressive broadcast for viewers with capable displays.

🎥 Get Early Access to 2k Streaming (Beta)



We're expanding access to 2K (1440p) streaming.



Clearer streams, fewer dropped frames. Roll up. Stream in HD-HD.



Affiliates and Partners can sign up to request access now: https://t.co/nfjESJtTEq pic.twitter.com/8xzm2SjuOM — Twitch (@Twitch) May 31, 2025

New ways to support creators

Monetisation is getting a big shake-up with the introduction of ‘Combos’. This feature allows the community to rally together, amplifying big moments on stream by collectively using Bits to create escalating on-screen effects. Think of it as a supercharged Hype Train for epic wins or hilarious fails.

On top of this, Twitch is opening up subscriptions and Bits to most streamers from day one, removing the previous requirement to reach Affiliate status. This is a game-changer for new and smaller creators looking to build a community and earn an income.

Making collaboration easier

Streaming with others is getting a boost with features like Shared Hype Trains and improvements to Shared Chat. These tools are designed to make collaborations more rewarding and seamless, allowing communities to merge and support multiple creators at once.

Connecting with brands

Twitch is playing matchmaker by launching a new tool to help streamers connect directly with brands for sponsorship opportunities. This will make it easier for creators to signal their interest in collaborations and for brands to discover new channels to partner with.

As part of the announcement, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy stated,

“Twitch is the best place to be a streamer. And for that to remain true, we need to make sure streaming is a viable career for as many creators as possible.”

These updates represent a significant evolution for Twitch, focusing on improving the user experience, empowering creators with more tools to earn a living, and fostering a more interactive and collaborative community.

The rollout for many of these features will begin with smaller test groups before expanding to all users later in the year.

For more information, head to the Twitch Blog.