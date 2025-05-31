Twitch overhaul: Vertical video, 2K quality, and new ways to earn

Twitch has just dropped a massive list of updates that will significantly change how creators stream and how we all watch. From a massive mobile overhaul to new monetisation options, there’s a lot to unpack for Australian streamers and viewers.
The announcements came out of TwitchCon Rotterdam and a recent open letter from CEO Dan Clancy, signals a clear direction for the platform’s future.
It’s no secret that many creators have reported lower earnings so a shake up of the platform is definitely welcome in mid 2025.
Here’s a breakdown of the key changes you need to know about.
A modern mobile experience
Twitch is finally giving its mobile app the attention it deserves, introducing vertical video streams. You’ll soon be able to watch your favourite streamers in a vertical format, and creators will even be able to dual-stream in both traditional landscape and the new vertical layout simultaneously.
This makes the viewing experience much more natural on a phone and brings features like Hype Trains and chat into full-screen vertical viewing.
Crisper, clearer streams
For those with the bandwidth to support it, Twitch is expanding its beta for 2K (1440p) streaming to more Partners and Affiliates. This is a significant step up from 1080p, offering a much more detailed and visually impressive broadcast for viewers with capable displays.
New ways to support creators
Monetisation is getting a big shake-up with the introduction of ‘Combos’. This feature allows the community to rally together, amplifying big moments on stream by collectively using Bits to create escalating on-screen effects. Think of it as a supercharged Hype Train for epic wins or hilarious fails.
On top of this, Twitch is opening up subscriptions and Bits to most streamers from day one, removing the previous requirement to reach Affiliate status. This is a game-changer for new and smaller creators looking to build a community and earn an income.
Making collaboration easier
Streaming with others is getting a boost with features like Shared Hype Trains and improvements to Shared Chat. These tools are designed to make collaborations more rewarding and seamless, allowing communities to merge and support multiple creators at once.
Connecting with brands
Twitch is playing matchmaker by launching a new tool to help streamers connect directly with brands for sponsorship opportunities. This will make it easier for creators to signal their interest in collaborations and for brands to discover new channels to partner with.
As part of the announcement, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy stated,
These updates represent a significant evolution for Twitch, focusing on improving the user experience, empowering creators with more tools to earn a living, and fostering a more interactive and collaborative community.
The rollout for many of these features will begin with smaller test groups before expanding to all users later in the year.
For more information, head to the Twitch Blog.