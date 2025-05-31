More
    Internet

    Twitch overhaul: Vertical video, 2K quality, and new ways to earn

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    Twitch has just dropped a massive list of updates that will significantly change how creators stream and how we all watch. From a massive mobile overhaul to new monetisation options, there’s a lot to unpack for Australian streamers and viewers.

    The announcements came out of TwitchCon Rotterdam and a recent open letter from CEO Dan Clancy, signals a clear direction for the platform’s future.

    It’s no secret that many creators have reported lower earnings so a shake up of the platform is definitely welcome in mid 2025.

    Here’s a breakdown of the key changes you need to know about.

    A modern mobile experience

    Twitch is finally giving its mobile app the attention it deserves, introducing vertical video streams. You’ll soon be able to watch your favourite streamers in a vertical format, and creators will even be able to dual-stream in both traditional landscape and the new vertical layout simultaneously.

    This makes the viewing experience much more natural on a phone and brings features like Hype Trains and chat into full-screen vertical viewing.

    Crisper, clearer streams

    For those with the bandwidth to support it, Twitch is expanding its beta for 2K (1440p) streaming to more Partners and Affiliates. This is a significant step up from 1080p, offering a much more detailed and visually impressive broadcast for viewers with capable displays.

    New ways to support creators

    Monetisation is getting a big shake-up with the introduction of ‘Combos’. This feature allows the community to rally together, amplifying big moments on stream by collectively using Bits to create escalating on-screen effects. Think of it as a supercharged Hype Train for epic wins or hilarious fails.

    On top of this, Twitch is opening up subscriptions and Bits to most streamers from day one, removing the previous requirement to reach Affiliate status. This is a game-changer for new and smaller creators looking to build a community and earn an income.

    Making collaboration easier

    Streaming with others is getting a boost with features like Shared Hype Trains and improvements to Shared Chat. These tools are designed to make collaborations more rewarding and seamless, allowing communities to merge and support multiple creators at once.

    Connecting with brands

    Twitch is playing matchmaker by launching a new tool to help streamers connect directly with brands for sponsorship opportunities. This will make it easier for creators to signal their interest in collaborations and for brands to discover new channels to partner with.

    As part of the announcement, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy stated,

    “Twitch is the best place to be a streamer. And for that to remain true, we need to make sure streaming is a viable career for as many creators as possible.”

    These updates represent a significant evolution for Twitch, focusing on improving the user experience, empowering creators with more tools to earn a living, and fostering a more interactive and collaborative community.

    The rollout for many of these features will begin with smaller test groups before expanding to all users later in the year.

    For more information, head to the Twitch Blog.

    Jason Cartwright
    Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
    Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

    Leave a Reply

    Latest posts

    Reviews

    Related articles

    ABOUT US

    Looking for the latest news, reviews, and insights on technology in Australia? Look no further than our tech website! From the newest gadgets to the latest software releases, we've got you covered with up-to-date information and expert analysis. Stay ahead of the curve and explore the world of technology with us today!

    Contact us: jason@techAU.com.au

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

    techAU