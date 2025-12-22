type here...
Social networks

Twitch makes it easier to find Aussie and Kiwi streamers, disappointingly promotes Only Fans softcore porn as top channel

by Jason Cartwright
Comments0

Finding local talent on Twitch has historically been a bit of a challenge if you didn’t already know who to look for. While the platform is global, sometimes you just want to hang out with someone in your own time zone who understands the local culture.

Twitch has officially addressed this by launching a dedicated Aussies and Kiwis directory. This new collection makes it significantly easier to discover and support creators from Australia and New Zealand.

There’s just one problem, which is that the top channel right now is NSFW without a warning. This isn’t the best of what Australia and New Zealand streamers have to offer, and this gooning should have its own separate section for those who seek it out, but should not be promoted at the top of the ANZ directory.

Having seen their post on Instagram, I followed the link in Twitch ANZ’s Instagram, which shared the new feature. The new ANZ directory is available at https://www.twitch.tv/directory/collection/aussies-and-kiwis.

The channel velvet_7, from the Just Chatting category, is a thinly veiled softcore porn stream of a couple of females cooking in their bras. While not naked, they may as well be, and if you follow their profile links, you’ll quickly find your way to their other work. Linked in their bio is a link to their Linktree, which features an Only Fans link at the top.

I love the idea of Twitch supporting Australian and New Zealand creators, but I’m disappointed to see it done in this way. This could be a fantastic way for people across the world to find their favourite legitimate, hard-working content creators, but is instead cheapened by the lack of filtering out adult creators.

For many creators, getting discovered is the hardest part of the journey, and while part of the blame could be assigned to the audience, Twitch’s initiative to give local streamers a much-needed boost in visibility has basically been negated by this oversight, or perhaps a deliberate attempt to push this kind of content on the platform.

Previous article
Waymo vehicles struggle as San Francisco power outage shuts down traffic signals
Next article
Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) finally lives up to its name
Jason Cartwright
Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here
Captcha verification failed!
CAPTCHA user score failed. Please contact us!

Ads

Latest Posts

Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) finally lives up to its name

Tesla Jason Cartwright - 0
Tesla engineers have been working on making their cars drive themselves for the best part of a decade. Having been criticised for being late,...
Read more

Waymo vehicles struggle as San Francisco power outage shuts down traffic signals

Vehicles Jason Cartwright - 0
San Francisco is currently grappling with a massive power outage that has left large sections of the city in the dark. The outage has...
Read more

Staying powered when the sky turns black: Storm resilience in North East Victoria

General Jason Cartwright - 0
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a pretty serious warning for North East Victoria this afternoon. We are looking at a few rounds of...
Read more

Ads

ABOUT US

Looking for the latest news, reviews, and insights on technology in Australia? Look no further than our tech website! From the newest gadgets to the latest software releases, we've got you covered with up-to-date information and expert analysis. Stay ahead of the curve and explore the world of technology with us today!

Contact us: jason@techAU.com.au

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

techAU