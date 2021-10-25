Uber needs to update their EV knowledge, not recognising Volvo XC40 Recharge

On Uber’s website, they say they’re committed to helping the world move towards zero-emissions and by 2040, will have 100% of rides taking place in zero-emission vehicles (read: electric).

Furthermore, they go on to offer Uber drivers a discount to reduce the cost of driving using a battery-electric vehicle. Between July 2021 to June 2022, Uber is cutting their fees in half, if you drive an EV (no hybrids).

It seems that Uber has some ways to go with their policy and support of EVs, with Sydney-based Uber driver Douglas Bailey applying to get that 50% fee discount and being denied after buying his new EV.

Baily’s new electric vehicle is the Volvo XC40 Recharge (with the plates to prove it). He recently shared a message conversation with Uber support who stated that he is not eligible for the discount because his ‘vehicle is not a batter electric vehicle’ (it is) and therefore not eligible for the reduced service fee.

It seems Uber needs to do a lot of work on staying up to date with the latest electric vehicles to reach Australia, as the Volvo XC40 Recharge is indeed available in Australia, hitting the streets in Q3 2021.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge offers up to 418km driving range (WLTP) from a 72.5kWh battery, with 300kw of performance and 660Nm maximum of electric torque. There’s a 0-100km/h time of 4.9second, pretty zippy, and with so few EV SUVs available, this would actually make for a very spacious, quiet, enjoyable Uber ride.

It seems Bailey was one of only around 300 that has one in the driveway, with the car sold out for the remainder of 2021. The XC40 Recharge has a driveaway price of around $75k depending on your state taxes.

Hi EV fans @techAU @CarExpertAus, Uber is currently failing in implementing its enticing policy of 50% discount on fees for drivers of BEVs. Despite copious evidence* that I have a BEV, they consistently deny it. Do you know anyone on the inside that can help? (*DM for details.) pic.twitter.com/veAtTAmxKA — Douglas Bailey (@DouglasABailey) October 25, 2021

Bailey even went on to post a photo of his frunk to clearly show there’s no sign of an engine in his EV.

Yeah… tried that. 😅

I will persist and find a way. pic.twitter.com/OXXoKxMQck — Douglas Bailey (@DouglasABailey) October 2, 2021

So come on Uber Australia, it’s time to lift your game and live up to the commitment you make on your website. Working towards zero emissions really means committing to it and included in that means staying up to date with the current EV lineup in Australia.

At a time where it looks like the Federal Government will finally take a zero-emission, 2050 target to the UN Climate Change Conference known (COP26) next week, real commitments by companies are an important step to delivering that national goal. With the transport sector accounting for a large percentage of emissions, EVs are the answer to reducing those emissions substantially over the coming years and decades.

If you were in any doubt, that badge on the back says it all ‘Recharge’