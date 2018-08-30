UE BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 are coming in September

Ultimate Ears speakers are now in their third iteration with the next generation Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 announced. Portable, waterproof Bluetooth speakers enable you to take sound with you, regardless of how active your lifestyle is.

The gen 3 speakers have been redesigned, now featuring a two-toned design, made of high performance fabric, engineered for applications like motorcycle jackets and fire equipment.

New to the BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 is a Magic Button on top of the speaker for convenient music control. Continuing what Boom fans love, each speaker offers 360-degree sound, but this time the audio is improved on with the MEGABOOM 3 providing deeper bass and improved clarity over the original MEGABOOM.

UE expects those who head to a desert festivals like burning man or a pool party (will have to wait for summer), will be the perfect customer for the UE Boom 3 and Megaboom 3.

“With BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3, we took the ultimate speaker and made it even better. Beyond immersive 360-degree sound that is balanced to stay true to your music, we improved the durability of the speakers without compromising on style. We also introduced the Magic Button, getting you to your music faster with just one touch, taking the speaker up a notch.” Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears.

The all-new Magic Button allows you to play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speakers without fumbling around for your phone in a bag or far away room. When paired with the redesigned BOOM & MEGABOOM by Ultimate Ears mobile app, you can also have quick, one-touch access to your favourite playlists on Apple Music on iOS or Deezer Premium on Android. Additional music services will be added.

Other upgrades to BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 include a new IP67 rating so the speakers are not only waterproof and drop proof, but also dustproof, making them ready for any adventure. Improved Bluetooth range up to 150 feet enhances portability and the speakers float, so you don’t have to worry about losing them at the bottom of a lake or river.

For added convenience, BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 are compatible with the Ultimate Ears POWER UP charging dock (sold separately) for a simple, wireless charge, plus you can charge the speakers upright thanks to the repositioned USB port. This USB port is unfortunately still not a USB-C connector, instead using the older micro-USB.

The BOOM & MEGABOOM app also offers all of the features you love from previous speakers like PartyUp—which works with all generations of BOOM and MEGABOOM and allows you to connect up to 150 speakers—as well as a custom equaliser (EQ), and remote on/off controls, all in a newly designed interface.

BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 will be available in four dual-toned colours: Night (Black), Sunset (Red), Lagoon (Blue), and Ultraviolet (Purple).

Pricing and Availability

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 are expected to be available in Australia in September 2018. Suggested retail price for BOOM 3 is $199.95; MEGABOOM 3 is $299.95; and POWER UP is $49.95. The free BOOM & MEGABOOM by Ultimate Ears mobile app is available for iPhone on App Store and for Android on Google Play.



For more information, please visit www.ultimateears.com