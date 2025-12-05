UNBOXING: Antigravity A1 8K 360 Drone – What’s in the box?

The brand-new Antigravity A1 8K 360 Drone is out, and I’m now allowed to talk about it. I’ve been flying this drone for a while now, and ahead of a full review, I’m now able to share an unboxing video.

The Antigravity A1 isn’t just another drone; it promises to completely shift how we capture aerial footage. If you’ve ever flown FPV (First Person View), you know it’s the closest thing to flying like a bird, but the Antigravity A1 takes that experience and adds a 360-degree camera arrangement that effectively makes the drone invisible.

The real magic here is the ability to play director after the fact. This is achieved thanks to the drone capturing everything in 8K 360; you don’t need to stress about framing your shot perfectly while you’re flying.

You can refocus and reframe your video later, which is a massive advantage if you’re tracking fast-moving action like a mountain biker, a skier, or a boat. It feels very similar to the workflow of 360 handheld cameras, but now we have that capability in the sky.

Let’s get into the unboxing and see what Antigravity has packed for us.

- Advertisement -

Inside the box

The packaging features a modern, tool-free opening experience with a simple pull tab, which is always a satisfying way to start.

Opening it up, we are greeted with a high-quality sling bag designed to transport the entire kit.

It features a nice fabric finish, possibly microfiber, with the Antigravity label on the front.

This bag is going to be essential for moving the gear around, and it looks like it will do a great job of protecting the equipment.

Inside the bag, everything is neatly organised into pockets and compartments. We have the Vision Goggles, the new Grip Controller, a charging hub, and of course, the drone itself.

The version we are unboxing includes three high-capacity flight batteries, which is fantastic for extended shooting sessions. The kit also comes with a battery lanyard, a USB-C cable, a power cable for the goggles, and a lens cap for the goggles.

There are also eight spare propellers included, though hopefully, we won’t be needing those anytime soon. A nice touch is the inclusion of a quick reader for memory cards, featuring both iPhone and USB-C connectors, making it easy to transfer footage to your phone in the field.

The Antigravity A1 drone

Now for the star of the show. The Antigravity A1 is surprisingly small and compact. Weighing in at under 249 grams with the standard battery, which is a crucial specification for drone laws here in Australia and around the world.

The design is quite unique, with arms that rotate out rather than folding down, and a see-through side window that gives it a futuristic look reminiscent of a high-end supercar.

The landing legs are motorised and appear to fold away during flight to ensure they don’t obstruct the 360-degree view.

It features cameras on both the top and bottom to achieve that invisible drone effect, along with front-facing sensors for obstacle avoidance. The build quality feels solid, and the engineering required to pack all this tech into such a lightweight frame is impressive.

It is rated for a noise level of 75dB, so it should be relatively quiet in the air.

Vision goggles and grip controller

The Vision Goggles look incredible and feel very comfortable to wear. They come with a plastic insert and foam padding that may need some adjustment to fit different face shapes perfectly.

I found them to be super comfy right out of the box, blocking out almost all external light for an immersive experience. There are diopter adjustments for focus, menu buttons, and a heat vent on top to keep things cool.

The Grip Controller is a motion-based controller that feels intense and “hardcore” in the hand. It has a textured dial, a trigger, and a multitude of buttons for photo and video modes, flight modes (Cine, Normal, Sport), and an emergency stop.

It charges via USB-C, which is the standard we love to see across all devices. Flying with a motion controller feels very natural for this type of drone, allowing you to steer with hand movements while looking around freely with the goggles.

Pricing and availability

The Antigravity A1 is available now in Australia. The Standard Bundle, which includes the drone, goggles, motion controller, and one battery, is priced at A$2,199.

If you want the extra flight time and accessories, the Explorer Bundle sits at around A$2,799, while the fully loaded Infinity Bundle we looked at today is priced at A$2,899.

Given the technology packed into this unit, it is positioned as a premium product for creators who want to capture shots that simply weren’t possible before.

It is an investment, but for the ability to capture 8K 360 footage and reframe it later, it offers a unique value proposition.

For more information, head to https://www.antigravity.tech