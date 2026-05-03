Uniden shakes up the dash cam market with the 4K iGO CAM 63R at a massive launch discount

Uniden has been on a bit of a tear lately when it comes to refreshing its in-car technology lineup. We recently saw the arrival of the iGO Play 10+, which brought wireless smartphone connectivity to older rides, and now they are turning their attention back to recording what happens on the road.

The company has officially pulled the wraps off the iGO CAM 63R, a dual-camera setup that promises high-resolution recording without the typical price tag associated with top-tier hardware. It is a timely release as more Australians look for ways to protect themselves against insurance disputes and erratic road behaviour.

What makes this announcement particularly interesting is the aggressive pricing strategy Uniden is employing for the Australian launch. While the unit carries a standard recommended retail price of A$349.95, it is hitting shelves this May with a heavy introductory discount.

For those who move quickly, the iGO CAM 63R is available for just A$159.95 throughout this month (May 2026). That is a significant saving of A$190, making it one of the most affordable ways to get 4K recording into your vehicle from a reputable brand.

High-resolution coverage for front and rear

The headline feature here is undoubtedly the resolution split, which sees a 4K sensor handling the heavy lifting at the front of the vehicle. This is paired with a 2K rear camera, ensuring that you have clear vision of what is happening behind you as well as in front.

The front camera offers a 130-degree field of view, while the rear camera pushes that out to an ultra-wide 150 degrees. This wide-angle coverage is essential for capturing incidents that happen at intersections or when vehicles merge into your lane unexpectedly.

Having 4K at the front is a massive benefit when it comes to reading number plates or identifying fine details in low-light conditions. Many entry-level dash cams struggle with pixelation, but the jump to Ultra HD resolution generally solves that problem for most drivers.

The inclusion of a 2K rear camera is also a welcome step up from the standard 1080p sensors we often see in dual-camera bundles. It provides that extra bit of clarity that can make all the difference when you are trying to prove who was at fault in a rear-end collision.

Smart features and ease of use

Uniden has equipped the iGO CAM 63R with a 3-inch LCD colour screen on the main unit. This allows drivers to quickly check their camera alignment and review footage on the spot without needing to pull out a smartphone or a laptop.

The device also includes voice control, allowing you to activate specific recording functions hands-free. This is a critical safety feature that ensures you can lock a video file or take a photo of an incident without taking your hands off the wheel or your eyes off the road.

Parking protection is another key part of the package, with a Smart Parking Mode included. This feature records motion-activated events in 60-second blocks while the car is parked, which is perfect for catching those annoying supermarket car park door dings.

To get users up and running immediately, Uniden is including a 64GB microSD card in the box. It is a small but appreciated touch that avoids the frustration of buying a new piece of tech only to realise you need to head back to the shops for an essential accessory.

“With the iGO Play 10+, we are enabling drivers to bring modern touchscreen connectivity into their vehicles, and with the iGO CAM 63R we’re continuing that momentum with a dash cam that delivers strong everyday functionality and value” Brad Hales, Head of Marketing Oceania, Uniden.

A strategic move for Uniden Oceania

The launch of the iGO CAM 63R follows a broader trend of Uniden attempting to democratise high-end automotive technology. By pairing this with their recent smartphone integration products, they are positioning themselves as a one-stop shop for modernising older Australian vehicles.

Brad Hales, Head of Marketing at Uniden Oceania, notes that the goal is to keep drivers connected and protected without making the technology feel out of reach. The company is clearly aiming at the everyday driver who wants reliability and quality without a four-figure investment.

This dual-pronged approach seems to be working for the brand as they refresh their catalogue for 2026. By focusing on high-resolution sensors and ease of installation, they are hitting the marks that matter most to the local market.

“Both products offer an easy way to upgrade vehicles with the latest technology benefits, while adding a layer of safety, too.” Brad Hales, Head of Marketing Oceania, Uniden.

Pricing and availability in Australia

As mentioned, the value proposition here is heavily weighted toward the launch window. The iGO CAM 63R has an RRP of A$349.95, but the introductory price of A$159.95 makes it a bit of a no-brainer for anyone currently in the market for a camera.

The unit is available from 1 May at major retailers across the country. Given the specs on offer, it is likely to be a popular choice for those looking to gift something practical or for commuters who have been put off by the high cost of 4K systems in the past.

It is worth noting that while the A$159.95 price is listed for May, the value remains competitive even as it trends back toward the RRP later in the year. However, if you are looking to secure a dual-camera setup that does not compromise on resolution, the next few weeks are definitely the time to buy.

We are looking forward to getting a unit in for a full review to see how that 4K front and 2K rear combo performs in the harsh Australian sun and in varied night-time driving conditions. Stay tuned for our deep dive into the footage quality and the app experience.

For more information, head to https://uniden.com.au/