The Tech Council of Australia (TCA) announced on August 21, 2025, during the Albanese government’s productivity roundtable, a preliminary agreement with the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) to explore compensation models for content used in training artificial intelligence systems.

While the TCA positions this as an exploratory step to address ethical concerns, the move has drawn criticism for potentially undermining Australia’s AI ambitions. Creative sector unions, including the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA), have seized on the announcement, framing it as a “long-overdue breakthrough” in their ‘Stop Creative Theft’ campaign.

MEAA Chief Executive Erin Madeley stated:

“Today’s agreement by the Tech Council of Australia is a welcome but long-overdue breakthrough in MEAA’s campaign to ‘Stop Creative Theft’.”

She emphasized recognition of labor rights for journalists and creatives, whose works have been “scraped and faked without consent or compensation,” and declared that “the technology industry has agreed to stop the theft.”

Madeley’s comments highlight the agreement’s intent to involve unions in negotiating fair payments, but this collaborative approach risks introducing burdensome obligations that could hamper AI development.

The MEAA’s demands extend beyond compensation, calling for government-led interventions such as an economy-wide AI Act, transparency in data usage, mandatory labeling of AI-generated content, a levy on major tech companies, protections for Indigenous intellectual property, and laws against unauthorized digital replicas. A MEAA delegation is scheduled to travel to Canberra on September 1, 2025, to push these proposals, potentially accelerating legislative actions that prioritize restrictions over progress.

Copyright holders were excluded from discussions and that existing laws already require licensed access to content, without needing concessions to AI firms.

Opposition to this move is warranted, as it poses substantial risks to Australia’s technological edge at a time where other advanced economies like the United States are establishing AI positive policies and even created a website to detail their action plan – https://www.ai.gov.

By entertaining union demands for levies and stringent regulations, the agreement could impose high compliance costs on tech companies, deterring investment and slowing AI adoption. This threatens key opportunities in sectors like healthcare, education, and environmental management, where AI drives efficiency and innovation. For instance, excessive transparency requirements might expose proprietary algorithms, while levies could redirect funds away from research and development, ultimately reducing job creation in high-tech fields.

Furthermore, the agreement overlooks how AI enhances creative industries by automating routine tasks, enabling artists and journalists to focus on higher-value work, and democratizing content production. Imposing broad restrictions based on unproven claims of “theft” could fragment the market, positioning Australia behind global competitors who foster unrestricted AI growth.

The TCA’s involvement, while well-intentioned, risks validating overreaching policies that prioritize short-term protections over long-term economic prosperity.

Details of the MEAA’s campaign, including their calls for enhanced safeguards, are outlined on their website. However, stakeholders in the tech community must advocate against this trajectory to preserve an environment where AI can thrive without undue hindrance.

Allowing such agreements to evolve into binding constraints could irreparably damage Australia’s role in the global digital economy, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that safeguards innovation above all.