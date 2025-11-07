More
    Unitree Go 2 robotic dog helping to keep Melbourne's big infrastructure build safe

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    A robotic dog (from Unitree) is named Astro and has been successfully trialled by Telstra Enterprise and construction heavyweight John Holland to sniff out danger and improve worker safety in some of the most challenging environments Australia has to offer, like tunnels and underground rail stations.

    While Astro might not be the cuddliest companion, this bot is packed with a serious set of smarts, proving that cutting-edge tech can be a lifesaver on the worksite. The bot navigates high-risk and hard-to-reach areas, constantly sending back real-time data to crews nearby. This ability to enhance safety and provide clear communications without putting a human worker in harm’s way.

    This proof of concept was developed by Telstra Enterprise’s innovation hub, muru-D, and their technology solution partner, Ericom, before being successfully trialled in an underground construction site in Melbourne.

    What Astro, the robot dog, is bringing to the worksite

    Astro is a stellar example of how combining several modern technologies can lead to genuinely innovative solutions for age-old problems. It uses IoT (Internet of Things), cloud technology, and 5G connectivity to test its potential to significantly reduce human exposure to hazardous conditions. This setup enables real-time monitoring and provides improved operational insights to the construction teams above ground.

    Traditional approaches to environmental assessments often rely on fixed sensors or require expensive and time-consuming manual checks, which severely limit the coverage of assessments. Crucially, these manual checks may also expose workers to inherent risks, which Astro is specifically designed to bypass. The robot dog’s trial with John Holland demonstrated its immense potential as a frontline safety tool, equipped with video, radar, and an integrated sensor package developed by Ericom.

    - Advertisement -

    This advanced technology is capable of detecting harmful gases, assessing air quality, and instantly transmitting this critical IoT data via the cloud. This process works reliably even in notoriously low-connectivity underground environments, showcasing the robustness of the solution.

    The trial itself took place deep underground on the Metro Tunnel Project, one of Melbourne’s largest infrastructure developments.

    Real-time insights for critical decision making

    Astro’s primary mission during the trial was to successfully gather and transmit this vital IoT-enabled environmental data before workers entered any confined or high-risk areas. Utilizing Telstra’s robust 5G network was key to this process, as it helped deliver quick reactions and crucial safety insights to the John Holland team. This speed is absolutely critical when assessing the safety of a location where conditions can change rapidly.

    Steve Butcher, Managing Director Rail and Transport at John Holland, highlighted the core motivation behind the trial:

    “Safety is at the heart of everything we do and we’re always looking for ways to improve safety on our worksites. This, combined with our commitment to new and innovative solutions to deliver our projects more efficiently, saw us work with Telstra to trial this new technology.

    This trial demonstrates how technology can help keep our people out of harm’s way while still giving us the insights we need to deliver major projects in a more safe, efficient way.”

    The power of 5G and the future of safety

    The success of the trial wasn’t just about the robot; it also underscored the critical role of Telstra’s network capabilities. Peggy Renders, Chief Customer Officer, Telstra Enterprise, pointed out the synergy of the components: “By bringing together Telstra’s 5G connectivity, IoT, robotics and cloud integration capabilities, we’re addressing real-world safety challenges while maintaining seamless on-site operations. This proof-of-concept gives a strong foundation for future development and potential industry-wide adoption. It also highlights that with the right connectivity and collaboration, we can continue to solve old problems in new ways.”

    Renders also noted that this specific use case is an ideal candidate for Telstra’s emerging 5G slicing capability. This capability essentially allows the creation of multiple virtual networks on the existing network infrastructure, or a ‘slice’ of the 5G network, tailored for specific needs.

    5G slicing capability

    With 5G slicing, customers can get access to the specific network performance they need for a particular use case. For example, a slice optimised for video surveillance at a construction site or an ultra-reliable network slice for a transport network. It means committed performance levels, which helps customers manage limiting factors like network congestion.

    This dedicated network performance ensures that critical data from a remote-controlled safety bot like Astro is never compromised by regular network traffic or congestion. In a dangerous worksite, guaranteed reliability can literally save a life. This is the kind of ultra-reliable, low-latency communication that next-generation infrastructure projects demand.

    John Holland is now exploring the possibilities of productising Astro, with a view to a broader rollout potential across all their major infrastructure projects. Naturally, this will only occur if the operational and commercial models align to make it a sustainable investment.

    A scalable solution for the industry

    The implications of this trial go far beyond a single construction site; they point towards a scalable, industry-wide shift in how companies approach safety. As Mr Butcher concluded, the excitement around the product is palpable.

    “We see enormous potential for solutions like this to transform how the industry approaches confined-space safety. This trial is an important first step in a journey towards a scalable IoT-enabled solution,” he added.

    Astro is more than just a novelty; it represents a significant step forward in leveraging Australian technology to create safer workplaces. It’s a compelling vision of the future where robots and advanced networking work in tandem to protect the most valuable asset on any worksite: the people. Telstra and John Holland are leading the charge, proving that the best innovations often come from solving the hardest problems.

    For more information, head to https://www.telstra.com.au/enterprise and https://www.unitree.com/go2

    Jason Cartwright
    Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
    Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

