Vector Water Craft launches portable electric mini jet boats in Australia

The Australian boating landscape is about to get a whole lot more interesting with the arrival of a new category of watercraft. Vector Water Craft has officially launched its range of portable electric mini jet boats (MJB) down under, promising a future where you can hit the water without the hassle of a trailer.

For anyone who has ever wrestled with a boat trailer at a crowded ramp on a Saturday morning, this will be music to your ears. These compact vessels are designed to be transportable in the back of a standard ute or a large SUV, effectively removing one of the biggest barriers to boat ownership.

The local launch includes a comprehensive seven-model lineup that caters to everyone from casual weekend cruisers to performance junkies. By combining modern electric propulsion with clever hull designs, Vector Water Craft is looking to simplify the entire recreational boating experience.

A simpler way to get on the water

The shift toward electric power in the marine sector is gaining serious momentum, and it is easy to see why. Traditional small petrol engines are notorious for being loud, vibrating heavily, and requiring constant mechanical attention to stay reliable.

Electric propulsion changes that equation by delivering instant electric torque and a much smoother throttle response via electronic control. Because there are significantly fewer moving parts and a brushless motor architecture, the mechanical complexity is slashed compared with petrol engines.

Vector Water Craft is positioning these boats as a legitimate alternative to conventional small tinnies or petrol-powered jet skis. The focus here is on accessibility, offering zero exhaust emissions and reduced noise levels for a better experience on the water.

“Traditional boat ownership often involves trailers, fuel systems, ongoing servicing and storage issues.” Vector Water Craft spokesman, Vector Water Craft.

“Our Mini Jet Boats simplify the experience. Many models can be transported in the back of a ute or large SUV and launched quickly, while electric propulsion removes many of the mechanical complications associated with small petrol engines.” Vector Water Craft spokesman, Vector Water Craft.

Exploring the seven model range

The variety on offer here is quite impressive, starting with single-seat performance craft and moving up to two-seat recreational platforms. Whether you are looking for a solo thrill or a way to take a mate out for a spin, there is a model in the fleet that fits the bill.

At the entry level, we see the Vector Sprint which comes in 15kW and 25kW configurations depending on how much poke you need. Joining it is the Vector Racer, offered in both Cruise (15kW) and Sport (25kW) variants for those who want a bit more aesthetic flair.

If you are planning on sharing the experience with the family, the Vector Duo is a go-to choice. It features a two-seat 25kW platform built on an HDPE rotational-moulded hull designed for general recreational use.

For those who have a real need for speed, the top-tier models deliver serious performance. The HS-HDPE-PRO-E1 provides 70kW for a single seat, while the Vector Duo PRO pushes out 72kW for two passengers.

The range is rounded out by the Jetrib platform and the Alloy Jet Drop Pro. The latter features a marine-grade alloy hull, which is a smart addition for those who operate in demanding environments where extra structural rigidity is a priority.

Performance and durability

When it comes to the numbers that matter, these mini jet boats do not disappoint. Depending on which model you choose and how heavy your right hand is, you can expect top speeds approaching 60 km/h.

Battery life is always the big question with electric transport, and Vector Water Craft is claiming run times of up to approximately two hours. For most people using these on a lake or river, that is more than enough for a solid session of exploring or towing.

The construction methods used across the range are just as varied as the power outputs. Vector is utilising HDPE rotational-moulded hulls for impact resistance, composite polymer structures for weight efficiency, and marine-grade aluminium for durability.

These materials have been specifically selected because they offer great corrosion resistance and high structural integrity. Perhaps most importantly, the lightweight construction is perfectly suited to the electric propulsion systems to maximise efficiency.

Pricing and availability in Australia

One of the most compelling parts of this launch is the price point, which starts at A$11,836. When you consider the cost of a modern high-end jet ski or a fully kitted-out small boat and trailer, this puts advanced electric boating within reach of a much broader market.

The MJB range is being targeted at a wide variety of users, from waterfront property owners to resorts and tourism operators. Even existing jet ski owners might find the lack of noise and the elimination of fuel spill risks a very tempting reason to switch to electric.

Customisation is also a key part of the offering, with multiple hull and trim colour selections available. Commercial branding options are also on the table for resorts and operators who want to maintain a consistent look for their fleet.

While these aren’t designed for heavy offshore use, they are perfect for rivers, lakes, and sheltered waterways. For the Aussie family looking for a low-maintenance way to get the kids outdoors, the simplified launch capability is a genuine game-changer.

The move to electric in the marine space feels inevitable, and products like these make the transition look very attractive. It is great to see more options arriving on our shores that prioritise ease of use and reduced environmental impact without sacrificing performance.

For more information, head to https://www.vectorwatercraft.com.au/