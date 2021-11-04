Vicinity and ENGIE to deliver shopping centre-based electric fast-charging network

You might be familiar with Vicinity Centres from recent news of a drone delivery service at one of their Queensland locations, but it seems the company is not done leaning forward into technology. Today they have announced a strategic partnership with ENGIE, to deliver electric vehicle fast-charging stations in car parks across its portfolio, setting the benchmark for customer convenience.

With thanks to co-funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency’s (ARENA)’s Future Fuels fund. The new partnership is the first of its kind in Australia which will see electric vehicle chargers added to shopping centre carparks.

With potential installation at up to 30 centres across Vicinity’s national portfolio, the fast-charging, DC chargers will draw on renewable energy to deliver a sustainable and lightning-fast charging option for customers across the country, capable of charging up to 80% battery capacity in just 30-minutes.

Vicinity Chief Innovation & Information Officer, Justin Mills, said the program represented another proof point in Vicinity’s long-term strategy to extract additional value from its asset portfolio by leveraging new and emerging technology, while offering customers a more convenient and accessible way to charge their vehicles.

“Our national portfolio of centres across Australia offers a unique opportunity to provide accessible and convenient fast-charging facilities for our communities to enjoy. With 66% of the Australian population living within a 30-minute drive of our centres, the rollout out of electric vehicle charging in our car parks will greatly expand the charging infrastructure, paving the way for greater electric vehicle ownership in Australia. Customers will experience the unrivalled convenience of being able to seamlessly integrate the charging of their vehicle as part of their everyday lifestyle, while they enjoy our market-leading retail, leisure and service offerings.” Vicinity Chief Innovation & Information Officer, Justin Mills

ENGIE ANZ Director of Transport and Green Mobility, Greg Schumann, said ENGIE’s partnership with Vicinity was an important step in accelerating Australia’s transition to mass electric vehicle adoption.

“ENGIE is taking a strategic approach to EV charging, working with partners who can help us deliver charging stations that are convenient, safe, and secure for customers. The collaboration with Vicinity is completely aligned with this approach and we’re excited to be working with them on this project.” ENGIE ANZ Director of Transport and Green Mobility, Greg Schumann

While delivering additional value and convenience for customers, the fast charger network will also play an important role in progressing Vicinity’s decarbonisation focus which will drive sustainable operations and deliver net net zero emissions by 2030.

The partnership is the latest demonstration of Vicinity’s long-term strategy to develop and extract unrealised value from its market-leading destinations with sustainability and technology at the forefront. It comes hot on the heels of Vicinity’s partnership with Wing to facilitate delivery by drone, and its strategic investment in Asia’s leading technology and innovation investor, Taronga Ventures, which will provide Vicinity access to new and emerging technologies, complementing its fast-growing, in-house new product development program.

The first electric vehicle fast chargers will be installed in the coming months, with the remainder planned over the following two years.

Electric Vehicle charging information:

Chargers to be installed at up to 30 Vicinity destinations

DC chargers capable of charging 80% of the vehicle in just 30-minutes

Electric vehicles to account for more than 50% all vehicles sold in Australia by 2030

Australia electric vehicle sales currently 0.78% of new car market (global ave 4.2%)

For more information on:

Vicinity Centres, please visit vicinity.com.au and sustainability.vicinity.com.au

ENGIE, please visit engie.com.au

Australian Renewable Energy Agency’s (ARENA) Future Fuels Fund, please visit arena.gov.au