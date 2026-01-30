Victoria says they’re ready for AI adoption with new business-ready mission statement

The Victorian Government has officially laid down the gauntlet for the rest of the country by releasing its AI-Driven, Business-Ready Mission Statement. This new framework aims to position Victoria as a primary hub for artificial intelligence development and ethical implementation within the Asia-Pacific region.

The announcement focuses on using AI to drive productivity, attract global investment, and modernise the way public services are delivered to Victorians. It comes at a time when the conversation around AI is shifting from speculative hype to practical, everyday utility for businesses and government departments alike.

By providing a clear roadmap, the government is looking to remove the ambiguity that often surrounds emerging technologies. This mission statement provides a structured approach to how the state will build its workforce capability and expand its digital infrastructure footprint.

Industry response to the Victorian AI roadmap

The Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA) has been quick to throw its support behind the initiative, noting that it aligns with what the sector has been asking for. The peak body believes this move sends a powerful signal to the global tech community that Victoria is open for AI-related business.

AIIA CEO Elizabeth Whitelock highlighted that the focus on skills and infrastructure reflects the core enablers required to scale technology across the nation. Having a state government take such a definitive stand helps provide the certainty required for long-term private sector investment.

“Victoria’s AI Mission Statement sends a clear message that the state understands both the opportunity and the responsibility that comes with AI.” Elizabeth Whitelock, CEO, AIIA.

The industry group is particularly pleased to see a practical framework that doesn’t just look at the technology in a vacuum. It considers the broader economic impact and the necessary safeguards required to keep the public on board with these rapid changes.

Productivity and economic growth through innovation

At the heart of the mission statement is the desire to lift productivity across all sectors of the Victorian economy. Whether it is manufacturing, healthcare, or financial services, AI is seen as the catalyst for the next wave of economic growth.

The government is betting on the state’s existing strengths, including a high concentration of AI firms and world-class research institutions. By leveraging these assets, the state hopes to create a virtuous cycle of innovation and job creation that stays within Victorian borders.

“By prioritising business-ready adoption, skills, infrastructure and ethical use, the Government is paving the way for AI to deliver productivity gains and long-term economic growth across Victoria,” Elizabeth Whitelock, CEO, AIIA.

This isn’t just about big tech companies; it is about giving small and medium enterprises the tools they need to compete on a global stage. The framework outlines how businesses can adopt AI in a way that is “business-ready,” meaning it is practical and return-on-investment focused.

Building a workforce for the future

One of the biggest hurdles to AI adoption is the current skills gap, something this mission statement aims to address head-on. There is a heavy emphasis on creating skills pathways that allow the current workforce to transition into more tech-heavy roles.

Investment in education and training will ensure that Victorians are not left behind as automation and machine learning become more prevalent. This involves collaboration between universities, TAFEs, and private industry to ensure the curriculum matches the needs of the modern employer.

The AIIA has noted that close collaboration is essential to turning this government appetite into real-world outcomes. Without a steady stream of talent, the infrastructure and investment will only go so far in securing the state’s lead.

Ethics and public trust in the age of automation

As we see more AI integrated into public life, the issue of trust becomes paramount for any government. The Victorian Mission Statement explicitly includes commitments to responsible and ethical AI use to maintain public confidence.

Transparency and accountability are baked into the framework to ensure that algorithms are not making biased or unfair decisions. This ethical safeguard is designed to protect citizens while giving businesses a clear set of rules to play by.

“Industry is ready to work with government to move from vision to delivery,” Elizabeth Whitelock, CEO, AIIA.

By setting these standards early, Victoria is attempting to create a “gold standard” for AI governance that could be adopted more broadly. It acknowledges that for AI to be truly successful, the community needs to feel that the technology is working for them, not against them.

Infrastructure and investment facilitation

Digital infrastructure is the backbone of any AI strategy, and Victoria is looking to expand its footprint significantly. This includes the data centres and high-speed connectivity required to process the massive amounts of information that AI systems demand.

The government is looking to simplify the process for international firms to set up shop in Melbourne and regional hubs. By reducing the friction associated with investment, they hope to see a surge in local research and development projects.

“Clear signals on investment facilitation, public sector leadership and skills pathways are critical to giving businesses the confidence to invest, innovate and deploy AI at scale.” Elizabeth Whitelock, CEO, AIIA.

Leading by example, the public sector will also be adopting AI to streamline its own operations. This not only improves service delivery for citizens but also provides a proving ground for local tech companies to showcase their solutions.

The road ahead for Victoria

The release of this mission statement is just the beginning of a long-term strategy to transform the state’s economy. While the vision is ambitious, the focus remains on tangible benefits that can be measured in terms of growth and efficiency.

The partnership between the AIIA and the Victorian Government suggests a united front that will be hard for other states to ignore. It puts the pressure on federal and other state jurisdictions to provide similar levels of clarity for the tech industry.

As the implementation phase begins, the tech community will be watching closely to see how these policies translate into everyday business operations. For now, the sentiment is one of optimism as Victoria marks its territory in the global AI race.

For more information, head to https://djsir.vic.gov.au/priorities-and-initiatives/ai-mission-statement