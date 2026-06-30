Victoria’s renewable energy strategy is pivoting to address intense pushback from regional communities

In the fast-evolving world of renewable energy, connecting a project to the grid used to be a relatively straightforward process under the old open access system. Victoria is now changing that with the Victorian Access Regime.

VicGrid’s June 2026 update gives the clearest picture yet of how the new system will work in practice. It moves away from a free-for-all approach toward a more managed framework that coordinates generation, storage, and transmission while prioritising community benefits.

The update comes after extensive consultation in late 2025 with Traditional Owners, industry players, communities, and landholders. It also accounts for shifting energy market realities, such as rising demand from electrification and new data centres. The result is a more practical rollout plan that aims to support Victoria’s clean energy transition without unnecessary disruption.

Why the Victorian Access Regime Exists

Victoria faces a major energy shift as coal-fired power stations retire. The state needs substantial new renewable generation and storage capacity to replace that output and meet future needs. The old open access model risked overcrowded connections, high levels of wasted renewable energy through curtailment, and insufficient involvement from local communities.

The Victorian Access Regime addresses these issues. Developed by VicGrid with the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action, it links new projects more closely to the Victorian Transmission Plan and Renewable Energy Zones. Key aims include minimising curtailment risks inside REZs, ensuring projects deliver real social and economic value, and giving investors greater confidence in the process.

A Staged Approach with a July 2027 Start

Rather than an abrupt change, VicGrid has chosen a progressive implementation. The regime is now targeted to begin in July 2027, subject to final approvals. Until then, current open access arrangements under the National Electricity Rules remain in place. This extension gives all parties more time to prepare, refine details, and align with the upcoming 2027 Victorian Transmission Plan.

After commencement, access will be allocated in two main stages. An initial allocation process in the middle to late part of 2027 will provide early certainty for advanced projects already well underway. This will be followed by standard REZ access allocation rounds for eligible projects inside renewable energy zones. The Grid Impact Assessment process will operate alongside these for other developments.

Inside REZs: Competitive but Structured Access

Projects located inside declared REZs that use eligible technologies, mainly variable renewable sources like wind and solar or hybrids, will apply through REZ schemes. These schemes include capacity limits designed to keep curtailment in check.

The standard process involves responding to formal invitations to apply. Applications face eligibility checks, merit assessments covering deliverability and community value, and a portfolio review to ensure the overall mix of projects supports grid reliability. Successful applicants receive a REZ scheme authority with specific conditions attached.

Offshore wind projects in the Gippsland Shoreline REZ will follow a tailored pathway. This aligns with state government auctions and avoids duplicated assessments, reflecting the unique nature of that zone.

The initial allocation offers a transitional pathway for more mature projects. It recognises the development work already completed under the previous rules and applies reasonable expectations during assessment.

The Grid Impact Assessment Path

Developments outside REZs or using technologies not covered by REZ schemes, such as standalone storage, will need to pass the Grid Impact Assessment. This involves two core criteria.

The first focuses on network curtailment impacts on existing and planned REZ projects. VicGrid has refined its testing approach based on feedback, moving toward a single, more transparent method run by VicGrid itself. The second criterion centres on engagement and benefits. Applicants must show they meet expectations for working with Traditional Owners, communities, and landholders under the Community Engagement and Social Value Guidelines.

Advanced projects can access an initial allocation round with adjusted eligibility thresholds to ease the transition. This helps maintain momentum for near-term developments.

Looking Ahead to 2026

The coming year will focus heavily on preparation and consultation. VicGrid and DEECA plan to release draft regulations, updated guidelines, REZ scheme details, and a comprehensive Access Handbook for feedback in the middle to late part of 2026. REZ planning and declarations will advance, and engagement with stakeholders will continue.

Developers should begin aligning their practices with the forthcoming community engagement guidelines. Early work on partnerships and technical studies will pay off once the regime is active. While the new rules add layers of process, they should ultimately create a more sustainable and predictable environment for renewable investment in Victoria.

The June 2026 update strikes a sensible balance. It supports the state’s clean energy goals while acknowledging the strong pipeline of projects already in motion. Details will continue to evolve, so staying connected to VicGrid’s resources is essential.

You can download the full Victorian Access Regime Update document here for complete information: PDF Link.

At techAU we will keep covering how these changes shape Victoria’s renewable energy landscape, grid development, and opportunities across the sector. If you are working on a project affected by these rules, feel free to share your thoughts below.