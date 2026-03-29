VIDEO REVIEW: Tesla Model Y L: The 6-seater variant of the popular electric SUV arrives in Australia

The Tesla Model Y has been a dominant force in the Australian automotive landscape since its arrival. It quickly became the best-selling SUV in the country, proving that Australians were ready to embrace electric mobility if the package was right.

Now, Tesla has raised the bar again with the introduction of the Model Y L. This new variant addresses the one thing some families found missing in the original design: more seats and more space.

I recently had the opportunity to spend significant time with the Model Y L to see if the addition of a third row compromises the driving dynamics we have come to love. After putting it through its paces, it is clear that Tesla has done much more than just bolt in extra chairs.

While we have a written breakdown, there’s nothing quite like seeing the Model Y L in motion to appreciate what’s different here. In our comprehensive video review, we take you inside the cabin to show you exactly how those extra seats fit, test the real-world legroom of the third row, and hit the open road to hear how the acoustics have changed with the new layout.

Watch the video below to join us for a full walkthrough and see if this 6-seater is the ultimate family electric vehicle you’ve been waiting for.

Exterior refinements and the L badge

From a distance, you might mistake this for a standard Model Y, but closer inspection reveals several key changes. The most obvious is the new Model Y L badge on the tailgate, featuring three ‘Y’ symbols which signify the three rows of seating inside.

The rear end has been subtly reprofiled with a new rear lip. This change isn’t just for aesthetics; it increases rear headroom and storage while maintaining the slippery aerodynamics required for long-range efficiency.

This review unit came features the optioned Cosmic Silver paint, which is an additional A$2,600 over the base price, which I think looks great, especially if you’re trying to stand out from the sea of white Tesla’s on the road. The MYL features new 19-inch Machina 2.0 wheels, which look fantastic, although personally, I would love to see a black option to provide a nice contrast to the body.

Step into a premium interior

The interior experience begins with a new black headliner. This is a massive improvement over the previous grey option and makes the cabin feel much more modern and premium.

The centrepiece of the dashboard is an upgraded 16-inch touchscreen display. It features thinner bezels and more squared-off corners, serving as your primary interface for everything from navigation to vehicle configuration.

The software remains the gold standard in the industry. Whether you are adjusting the climate control or watching the driving visualisation, the responsiveness is unmatched by traditional car manufacturers.

A true six-seater configuration

The standout feature of the Model Y L is the 2+2+2 seating layout. By opting for two individual seats in the second row instead of a bench, Tesla has transformed the middle of the car into a first-class experience.

The front seats are both heated and cooled, featuring adjustable headrests and lumbar support. While there is a new lower leg support feature, I found it wasn’t particularly useful for my driving position, though others may appreciate the extra adjustment.

In the second row, passengers are no longer treated as an afterthought. These are essentially the same high-quality seats found in the front, providing excellent comfort for long journeys.

The second-row seats include electronically controlled armrests. These are operated via a button on the seat itself, though I think having an additional control on the B-pillar would have been a handy inclusion for the driver to assist.

One of the coolest features is the integration with the rear entertainment display. If the front passenger seat is empty, a passenger in the second row can move that front seat forward via the screen to create an incredible amount of legroom.

The second row also benefits from the massive panoramic glass roof overhead. For utility, Tesla has included USB-C ports, cup holders, and air vents in both the centre console and the B-pillars.

Accessing the third row

Accessing the very back of the vehicle is surprisingly easy. You simply walk through the corridor created by the space between the two second-row seats.

I am 6’2″ and I was genuinely surprised to find that I can actually fit in the third row. This is a testament to the engineering work done to redesign the rear half of the vehicle’s floor and roofline.

While it is comfortable enough for an adult for shorter trips, it does rely on the passengers in the first two rows sliding their seats forward slightly. When everyone shares the space, there is plenty of room to go around.

Driving dynamics and performance

Despite being longer, wider, and heavier than the standard model, the Model Y L handles beautifully. Tesla has reworked the suspension to accommodate the extra mass, and you barely notice the difference in daily driving.

The All-Wheel Drive system delivers a 0-100km/h sprint in just 5.0 seconds. If you are coming from an internal combustion engine vehicle, this performance will feel absolutely stunning and effortless.

I took the car through the twisty bends of the Dandenong Ranges, and it remains incredibly fun to drive. It stays flat through the corners and provides the instant torque that makes overtaking a breeze.

Storage and versatility

Storage remains a massive strength for the Model Y platform. You still get the generous ‘frunk’ at the front, but the rear cargo area is where the Model Y L really shines with its flexibility.

With all six seats in use, there is still enough room for a suitcase and a backpack in the boot. The sub-trunk is also available, and the floor cover attaches magnetically to the back of the third row to stay out of the way.

If you need more room, the third-row seats fold flat via buttons in the trunk. This creates a massive loading area while still allowing four adults to travel in complete comfort.

The ultimate transport and camping machine

For those who need maximum utility, folding down both the second and third rows opens up a cavernous space. This is perfect for the inevitable trips to Ikea or Bunnings.

This layout also sets the car up perfectly for ‘Camp Mode’. Two adults can sleep fully stretched out in the back, though you will need a mattress solution to bridge the gap between the second-row seats.

One thing to note for campers is that Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capabilities via a CCS2 adapter are still a bit of a mystery. I reached out to Tesla to enquire, but details are very thin and there isn’t even an image of the adapter yet, so expect this to be a future accessory rather than something available at launch.

Australian pricing and availability

The Tesla Model Y L AWD starts at A$74,900 before on-road costs. In Victoria, that’ll result in a $81,155 price tag to have one in your driveway.

This represents a step up from the A$64,483 driveaway price for the entry-level Rear-Wheel Drive variant.

“The design and engineering decisions made with the Model Y really feels like well considered decisions from a team that actually used and understood their audience needs really well.” Jason Cartwright, Founder, techAU.

Given the added versatility and the significant upgrades to the second-row experience, the price premium is easy to justify. It fills a gap in the market for a premium, tech-heavy six-seater that doesn’t feel like a bus.

Deliveries are now scheduled for Jun-July for new orders, moving from the original May-June for the first who ordered at launch.

Final thoughts

The Model Y L is a brilliantly thought-out evolution of a winning formula. It caters to families with four children, or even ride-share drivers who want to offer a more premium experience with plenty of luggage space.

It is a car that asks for very few compromises. You get the safety and technology Tesla is known for, combined with a level of practicality that was previously missing from the line-up.

If you are in the market for a family SUV, the Model Y L should be at the very top of your list. It is likely to be a very strong performer on the Australian sales charts for years to come.

For more information, head to https://www.tesla.com/en_au/modely