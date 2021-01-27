Virgin previews Hyperloop experience and we want it yesterday

Hyperloop is the brainchild of Elon Musk, open sourced for the world to take on and Virgin Hyperloop is making it a rreality.

In a new preview video released overnight, we see what a future with Hyperloop may look like.

Hyperloop transports passengers in pods, shot through a tube with negative air pressure to reduce drag and increase speeds. It is expected these could reach over 1,000km/hr over time and dramatically reduce travel time between cities.

In the video we see the terminals Virgin has envisaged, which look architecturally amazing. Functionally they’ll work very similar to a small-scale airport terminal.

When you step into the pod, you’re met with a clean, open environment, conducting be to conversations between passengers. One really nice touch is wireless phone chargers next to each seat, which is a really smart inclusion.

The progress of the journey is clearly displayed on displays in the pod, along with a countdown timer of the remaining trip time.

Overall the experience looks amazing and I’d love to see Australia implement a Hyperloop rather than decades long ambitions to build a fast train. While trains internationally are travelling some 600km/hr+ the ones planned for Australia are only incrementally faster than the ones in operation today.

I say let’s invest in a faster, future-leaning technology that will be able to facilitate a lower per ride cost to passengers.

Now for the video.

