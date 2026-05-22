Vivid Sydney 2026 kicks off with zero creative limits and a massive tech footprint

The Sydney Harbour and CBD have once again been reimagined as a vibrant city in colour as Vivid Sydney officially kicks off its 16th year. This massive 23-night festival has evolved into one of the most anticipated events on the Australian cultural and technology calendar, completely transforming the urban landscape.

This year marks a monumental shift in how the event operates. For the very first time in the history of the festival, organisers have completely removed the overarching theme constraint, allowing artists and creators absolute freedom across the pillars of Light, Minds, Music, and Food.

Starting tonight, locals and visitors can immerse themselves in more than 200 events scattered across the city. The revised 2026 format also places a much heavier emphasis on daytime programming, meaning you can experience the festival activations well before the sun goes down.

Massive free light walk features major interactive tech partnerships

For those wanting to explore the installations without spending a cent, this year’s program is highly accessible with more than 80% of the scheduled events free to attend. The main attraction remains the condensed 6.5km Light Walk, which packs in 43 installations, projections, and large-scale public artworks.

Technology brands are playing a more integrated role than ever before, using the festival to showcase cutting-edge interactive displays. Long-term major partners Kia and Samsung Electronics Australia are both returning for their fifth consecutive year with custom-built tech experiences.

Kia is activating with an installation called Kia Refraction, located at the Bligh and Barney Reserve. The space is designed to blend advanced light manipulation techniques with modern automotive aesthetic design.

Meanwhile, Samsung has built an immersive, sculptural installation called Sky Portal Studio over at First Fleet Park. This space is highly interactive, allowing visitors to engage directly with large-scale digital display tech in a creative environment.

“Tonight, Sydney becomes the canvas for one of the world’s greatest arts festivals, as Vivid Sydney once again transforms our city through Light, Music, Minds and Food.



The Minns Labour Government is proud to deliver a bold new creative direction in 2026 – an immersive, accessible program spanning 23 unforgettable nights, with more than 80 per cent of events free to attend.



From the iconic Light Walk and the festival’s biggest-ever drone show to world-class music, food and cultural conversations, this year’s program gives locals and visitors more reasons than ever to experience Sydney in completely new ways.” Steve Kamper, Minister for Jobs and Tourism, NSW Government.

High-tech drones take over the skies above Cockle Bay

One of the absolute standout spectacles of the festival is the return of the massive aerial drone show. This year, the sky show has been repositioned to shine over Cockle Bay, offering a wider viewing footprint across the harbor precinct.

The drone show is titled Star Bound and is proudly sponsored by technology company IREN. Over the course of the 23 night festival, a record-breaking 22 separate drone performances will take place, making it the biggest drone deployment in Vivid history.

Right alongside the aerial choreography, Darling Harbour will also play host to Laser Lightfall. This secondary activation will deliver high-powered, free laser light shows every single night of the festival.

“This year marks the start of an exciting evolution of Vivid Sydney. We’ve expanded the program across all pillars and have opened up the brief for artists and removed the creative limitations of needing to centre around one key theme. Visitors can expect a more immersive and interactive experience that will encourage them to explore new locations, unexpected installations, and spend more time enjoying the festival – both after dark and during the day.



We’ve gone back to the core of what Vivid Sydney is all about which is tapping into creativity, and through this, there’s this incredible platform to showcase leading Australian talent as well as a chance to bring legendary international talent to the Sydney landscape too.” Brett Sheehy AO, Festival Director, Vivid Sydney.

Global minds and interactive light installations

The international lineup for the Light Walk brings some incredibly sophisticated projection mapping to Sydney. Acclaimed UK artist Chris Levine is showcasing the tallest artwork in the festival’s history, titled Molecule of Light, while Yann Nguema’s Opera Mundi takes over the iconic Sydney Opera House sails for the traditional Lighting of the Sails.

In a cool nod to crowdsourced creativity, a project called Your Connected City will light up 24 landmark buildings across the CBD. The display will cycle through a select number of light and colour combinations submitted by over 400 applicants from Australia and around the world.

First Nations artistry is heavily highlighted this year through massive digital projections. Artist Brian Robinson has brought two major works to the water precinct, including Cosmic Chase on the roof of the Australian National Maritime Museum and Floating Realm, which is a large scale on-water LED installation.

The Vivid Minds program has also expanded significantly, adding dedicated daytime sessions and live performances to its thought-provoking schedule. The Creative Trailblazers talk series will host exclusive, in-depth career conversations with global heavyweights including Chloé Zhao, Sean Baker, and Zane Lowe.

Massive music lineups and expanded culinary hubs

Vivid Music is set to amplify the city with an incredibly diverse mix of global and local artists across multiple legendary venues. The Tumbalong Nights stage will serve as the hub for free live music in Tumbalong Park, featuring homegrown talent like Matt Corby and Mallrat alongside international acts.

The Sydney Opera House will host Vivid LIVE, featuring contemporary trailblazers like Mitski, a special tribute to Gil Scott-Heron, and legendary electronic music composer Jeff Mills. Carriageworks is also joining the lineup with exclusive performances from Lil’ Kim and Australia’s own Alison Wonderland.

Vivid Food enters its fourth year with a massive expansion, including the highly popular Vivid Fire Kitchen moving to a brand new home at the Stargazer Lawn in Barangaroo Reserve. The new venue features a custom Fire Pit and a dedicated Food for Thought Stage presented by Dine Out with Uber Eats, hosting more than 60 culinary talents.

The international culinary program is headlined by the world-renowned Yotam Ottolenghi, who is hosting a special lunch and dinner event celebrating local NSW produce. Additionally, Surry Hills streets will be taken over by A Taste of HQ: Street Eats Edition, a free-to-enter alfresco festival packing pop-up bars and street food from Sydney’s top chefs.

Partner integrations and navigating the city footprint

Managing the logistics of a festival this large requires serious coordination, and transport tech is helping bridge the gap. Uber has signed on as an Official Partner for 2026, setting up dedicated passenger pickup and dropoff zones across the festival boundaries to help crowd flow.

Lilly Australia is also joining the partner lineup to celebrate its 150th Anniversary, presenting a high-profile panel discussion within the Vivid Minds stream titled A New Horizon of Health. The official Charity Partner for this year is Foodbank NSW and ACT, who have built an interactive installation called the Foodbank Truck Packer over at Tumbalong Park to drive awareness.

Vivid Sydney runs from Friday, 22 May, through to Saturday, 13 June 2026, with the light installations turning on at 6:00 pm each night. While a vast majority of the light walk and music stages are entirely free to explore, premium tickets for select music, food, and talk sessions can be booked directly online.

For more information, head to https://www.vividsydney.com