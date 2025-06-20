WA government launches A$50 million fund to batteries into 100,000 homes, with a $5k rebate available

The Western Australian government is injecting A$50 million into a new program designed to bolster local battery manufacturing and deliver cost-of-living relief to households. Premier Roger Cook announced the initiative at Bibra Lake-based manufacturer Magellan Power, outlining a plan to strengthen the state’s clean energy transition.

This new program aims to create local jobs and reduce household power bills by making battery storage more accessible. It’s a significant step towards the state’s goal of phasing out coal-fired power by 2030, leveraging home energy storage to create a more stable, renewable-powered grid.

The investment is split into two key areas, supporting both manufacturers and homeowners. A$30 million is allocated for dollar-for-dollar matching grants to help local companies expand, while A$20 million will be available as low-interest loans for major technology and production investments.

The scheme is set to put batteries into approximately 100,000 Western Australian homes, helping families save around A$1,500 annually on their power bills. By storing cheap solar power generated during the day, households can avoid paying for expensive grid power during evening peak times.

“This program is about leveraging our state’s strengths to make more things here in WA. Companies like Magellan Power are already leading in commercial and EV charging solutions.



We’re supporting them to pivot into household battery production, ensuring locally made products power our 100,000 homes program with local workers at the heart of it.



Our budget has a laser focus on sustainable cost-of-living relief. For those who can’t afford upfront costs, our A$5,000 rebate and interest-free loans ensure everyone can benefit from cheaper, cleaner energy. By 2030, coal will represent 0% of our energy mix.” Roger Cook, Premier, Western Australia.

Support for manufacturers

A$30 million in matched grants and A$20 million in low-interest loans will help WA companies scale up the production of residential batteries.

Rebates for homeowners

A A$5,000 rebate is available for households to significantly reduce the upfront cost of installing a home battery system.

Interest-free loans

For those who can’t cover the remaining cost, the government is also offering no-interest loans to ensure the technology is accessible to as many families as possible.

Significant bill savings

By storing solar power for use at night, households can expect to save around A$1,500 each year on their electricity bills.

Treasurer Rita Saffioti highlighted the dual benefits of job creation and household savings.

“This is about more than just batteries—it’s about jobs and affordability. Partnering with companies like Magellan Power to manufacture WA-made batteries will create jobs and meet the growing demand for household energy storage. This is about building a future where Western Australia leads in clean energy innovation.” Rita Saffioti, Treasurer, Western Australia.

The announcement took place at Magellan Power, a local manufacturer that has been producing high-reliability power systems since 1991. The company has recently launched its own Karri Home Battery System, which it promotes as Australia’s safest home energy solution.

For more information, head to https://magellanpower.com.au/karri/