WA government launches A$50 million fund to batteries into 100,000 homes, with a $5k rebate available

The Western Australian government is injecting A$50 million into a new program designed to bolster local battery manufacturing and deliver cost-of-living relief to households. Premier Roger Cook announced the initiative at Bibra Lake-based manufacturer Magellan Power, outlining a plan to strengthen the state’s clean energy transition.
This new program aims to create local jobs and reduce household power bills by making battery storage more accessible. It’s a significant step towards the state’s goal of phasing out coal-fired power by 2030, leveraging home energy storage to create a more stable, renewable-powered grid.
The investment is split into two key areas, supporting both manufacturers and homeowners. A$30 million is allocated for dollar-for-dollar matching grants to help local companies expand, while A$20 million will be available as low-interest loans for major technology and production investments.
The scheme is set to put batteries into approximately 100,000 Western Australian homes, helping families save around A$1,500 annually on their power bills. By storing cheap solar power generated during the day, households can avoid paying for expensive grid power during evening peak times.
Support for manufacturers
A$30 million in matched grants and A$20 million in low-interest loans will help WA companies scale up the production of residential batteries.
Rebates for homeowners
A A$5,000 rebate is available for households to significantly reduce the upfront cost of installing a home battery system.
Interest-free loans
For those who can’t cover the remaining cost, the government is also offering no-interest loans to ensure the technology is accessible to as many families as possible.
Significant bill savings
By storing solar power for use at night, households can expect to save around A$1,500 each year on their electricity bills.
Treasurer Rita Saffioti highlighted the dual benefits of job creation and household savings.
The announcement took place at Magellan Power, a local manufacturer that has been producing high-reliability power systems since 1991. The company has recently launched its own Karri Home Battery System, which it promotes as Australia’s safest home energy solution.
