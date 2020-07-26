WA is spending $66.3 million on renewable energy technology

The McGowan Government has launched a $66.3 million package focused on renewable energy technologies. This new package, announced today is designed to help kick-start the State’s economy, following the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s announcement is part of a wider initiative by the state, focused on clean energy projects that will create jobs, reduce costs and improve WA’s renewable energy footprint.

In Western Australia’s North-West, $44.5 million worth of infrastructure will be installed as part of a Regional Infrastructure Stimulus package.

The package includes an additional 50 standalone power systems, the installation of nine Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in nine regional communities, and infrastructure upgrades in remote Aboriginal communities.

Each BESS project will take 3 months to deliver, reduce generation costs by up to $322,000 a year and create approximately 20 jobs during design, construction and installation phases.

The McGowan Government will invest a further $10 million towards the Clean Energy Future Fund, adding to the $9.3 million initially invested.

Clean energy innovators can apply for funding of between $250,000 and $2 million for each clean energy project.

The McGowan Government will install $6 million worth of solar panels on social housing properties. It is expected to benefit around 500 properties, with program participants to save significantly each year on their electricity bills.

The WA Government will also invest $4 million towards transforming up to 10 schools into smart, green Virtual Power Plants, receiving rooftop solar panel systems and commercial batteries.

“The WA Recovery Plan will help drive our State’s economic and social recovery following the devastating impacts of COVID-19. “Our management of COVID-19 means we are in a position to recover from the effects of the pandemic, stronger than ever. “This comprehensive plan will support job-creating sectors including renewable energy, which we know will help reduce energy costs, provide better energy efficiency across the State and improve our energy footprint.” Premier Mark McGowan:

The local community will be able to contribute and withdraw power from the solar they generate, reducing power bills for the schools and community participants.

Solar panels will be installed at up to 60 bus and rail stations, at $1.8 million, as part of the significant solar power investment package to improve energy efficiency.

The bus stations include Mirrabooka Station, the Stadium bus layover and Henley Brook Station; and train stations to benefit include Mandurah, Warwick, Aubin Grove, Kwinana, Murdoch, Rockingham, Wellard and Warnbro.

“These are exciting initiatives that will help our State become greener and cleaner, while also creating jobs for Western Australians. “Regional Western Australians will be able to enjoy the benefits of rooftop solar and improve power quality in their local communities. “Schools and public housing will experience lower electricity bills and contribute to reducing their energy footprint as we modernise our power grid.” Energy Minister Bill Johnston:

I really hope other states pickup this same approach. Investing in solar and battery storage is an investment that helps create jobs now and energy savings into the future.

Finances aside, what COVID-19 has really shown the world, is how things could be with less pollution, something we only achieve with consistent investment to transform our legacy energy sources.