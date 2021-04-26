Watch a Rimac C_Two demolish a Porsche Taycan, pulls an 8.94s 1/4 mile

The all-electric Rimac C_Two is nearing production and is set to be the fastest production car on the road. In the latest YouTube video from founder Mate Rimac, he shows off the current abilities of the C_Two and says there’s still more to come in terms of performance.

On a dusty unused road, Mate gave the full beans and had a draggy riding shotgun to capture the data from the run and show just how quick their upcoming car will be.

The Rimac C_Two features 4x liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, powered by a 120 kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide battery which combine to deliver a stunning 1,408kW of power output. It is expected the car will offer around 650km of range under normal conditions.

Now for the times. The Rimac C_Two achieved:

60 – 1.62s

0-60mph – 2.45s

60-130mph – 3.39s

0-130mph – 5.85s

1000ft – 7.56s @ 153.83mph

1/4 mile – 8.94s @ 159.21mph.

During one of the runs, the Rimac C_Two lines up against a Porsche Taycan and literally leaves it in the dust. The Taycan is not a slow car, but compared to the Rimac, it almost looks like it’s standing still.

That quarter mile time is ultra impressive, especially given the current fastest production car, the Bugatti Chiron covers the same distance in 9.11 seconds. There is another upcoming car that could be even faster, which also happens to be electric (are we seeing a trend yet?). The 2022 Tesla Roadster has ‘base specs’ that has it racing through the 1/4 mile in just 8.8 seconds.

With Rimac and the Roadster both yet to hit production, it’s now a race to see which can hit the market first. What’s crazy is the C_Two is rumored to be worth US$2.1 Million and is sold out of its limited production run after unveiling the car back in 2018.

A founder’s series Tesla Roadster costs just US$250,000 an insane bargain and more than 8 times cheaper, over the Rimac, however I suspect the C_Two may hit the road first.





As Mate breaks down the timed runs, he geeks out on the data and shows off an unreleased app they use internally to analyse the performance of the vehicle. While there’s plenty of charts showing the energy output of the battery, personally it was the 3D visualisation on top of a Google Map that was the most interesting.

Rimac are able to plot the run on the map, but then project vertically the amount of energy outputted but the car, all coloured to represent how the kW’s are deployed. This kind of vehicle telemetry is obviously useful for the development of the car, but would also be a dream for enthusiasts who take their car to a track.