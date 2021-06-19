Watch Australian Greens Senator, Sarah Hanson-Young have her ‘mind blown’ by a Tesla Model 3 Performance

When people drive an EV, the experience is often life changing as the instant torque of an electric motor is unlike anything they’ve experienced before.

In the latest video from Coal Miners Driving Teslas, Australian Greens Senator, Sarah Hanson-Young experiences a Tesla Model 3 Performance. Her reaction was priceless, stunned by the dramatic acceleration.

We seen Hanson-Young become almost instantly addicted, standing on the accelerator time and time again, followed by unconscious giggles of delight from experience of having geforces on-tap from the electric vehicle.

We’re not sure what speed they hit, but given the speedo had to be blurred out and her comments about not wanting to draw attention from the cops, I image she was fairly close to the speed limit.

It is great to first see Bob Katter, and now Senator Hanson-Young experience what electric vehicles are capable of. It important that those elected to represent us in parliament, are informed when they make policy decisions.

Obviously being from the Greens party, it should surprise nobody that Hanson-Young would be in favour of a zero-emission vehicle, but it was great to see how much she enjoy the experience. It wasn’t just the speed, it was also the new paradigms of adjusting the steering wheel and mirrors, and learning about regenerative breaking and the traction control of a Tesla to ensure that power is applied safely and purposefully.

Do yourself a favour and watch the 7 minute video and I hope that more politicians get behind the wheel and experience the future of the automotive industry themselves.

Yes, Tesla vehicles are expensive, but rapid decreases in the cost of batteries, is helping reduce the price. Along with Government incentives like the $3,000 rebate available in Victoria is helping more people consider electric vehicles for their next purchase. Imagine if we had federal support, like many other countries.