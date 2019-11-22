Watch Tesla unveil the Cybertruck in 30 minutes

Finally we’re about to have a product launch that hasn’t been spoiled by leaks. Tesla’s big unveiling of the the Cybertruck is about to happen at 3PM AEST.

We actually know very little about the truck, with the internet grasping to the previously released and still only image of the front of the truck.

After that image, we’ve really only had a few responses from Elon Musk to questions on Twitter. The design is something that’ll certainly be controversial. The performance and range should be spectacular and the biggest remaining questions are the payload and towing capacities.

Said to be more military ATV than utility, the Cybertruck has some big ambitions to compete with the likes of the best selling trucks in the US, the Ford F150 which has topped the sales charts for basically as long as I’ve been alive.

You can watch the launch from any connected device (including the browser in your Tesla) at https://livestream.tesla.com/