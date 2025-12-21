Waymo vehicles struggle as San Francisco power outage shuts down traffic signals

San Francisco is currently grappling with a massive power outage that has left large sections of the city in the dark. The outage has impacted everything from residential lighting to critical infrastructure, including the city’s network of traffic signals.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management has issued a widespread alert via social media regarding the situation. Residents are being urged to stay home where possible to avoid the congestion and potential hazards caused by the lack of infrastructure.

We’re experiencing citywide power outages. Please stay home if you can, avoid all unnecessary travel, and check on neighbors safely. Updates on service and restoration times are available via PG&E: https://t.co/DthlRd2zLd



If you are home without power:

🔦Check in with neighbors,… pic.twitter.com/6aOo8uotf6 — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) December 21, 2025

While a power outage is a headache for any driver, it represents a unique and complex challenge for autonomous vehicle operators. These systems rely on a combination of sensors, maps, and real-time data to navigate the urban environment safely.

When the power goes out, the predictability of the road network disappears instantly. For a human, a dead traffic light becomes a four-way stop, but for an AI, it is an atypical event that requires a high level of reasoning.

A video captured by social media user @brittwalker_ shows exactly how the current generation of autonomous technology is handling the blackout. The footage depicts three Waymo vehicles sitting stationary at a major intersection with their hazard lights flashing.

It appears the vehicles reached the intersection and, finding the traffic signals unpowered, decided that the safest course of action was to stop entirely. While this “fail-safe” approach prevents a collision, it creates a significant secondary problem for the city.

In case anyone was wondering how the Waymos would respond in the event of a power outage, the answer is “not well” pic.twitter.com/mUMZL6HBky — Brittany (@brittwalker_) December 21, 2025

The stationary vehicles essentially became obstacles, further complicating an already difficult traffic situation for human drivers and emergency services. For the passengers inside, the experience was likely one of frustration as they waited for remote assistance or physical recovery.

Autonomous vehicle companies like Waymo have long touted their ability to handle “edge cases,” or rare events that occur on public roads. However, a city-wide power outage is a systemic failure that tests the limits of these remote-monitored systems.

When multiple vehicles in a fleet encounter the same failure state simultaneously, the demand on remote support teams spikes. This can lead to long wait times for passengers who are effectively trapped in a vehicle that refuses to move.

Reliability in these situations is not just about convenience; it is a matter of public safety. If autonomous vehicles are to become a primary mode of transport, they must be able to navigate a dark intersection as effectively as a human.

Power outage took out the waymos RIP pic.twitter.com/DPte8oOGku — Vincent Woo (@fulligin) December 21, 2025

A human driver understands the social contract of the road, using eye contact and hand gestures to negotiate movement when lights are out. Replicating this level of nuance in a software stack remains one of the biggest hurdles for the industry.

Waymo has previously stated that their vehicles are designed to pull over or stop if they encounter a situation they cannot resolve with high confidence. While this prevents the car from “guessing” and causing an accident, it lacks the utility needed during a crisis.

The incident in San Francisco serves as a reality check for the pace of autonomous vehicle deployment. While the technology is impressive in standard conditions, the real test is how it performs when the environment stops following the rules.

As cities become more dependent on these services, the expectation for uptime and resilience will only increase. Regulators and developers will need to look closely at these events to ensure future software updates include better logic for infrastructure failures.

The goal for companies like Waymo must be to move beyond simple “stop and wait” protocols. Vehicles need the ability to recognise a dead signal and transition into a cautious, interactive mode that keeps traffic flowing.

For now, the advice for those in San Francisco remains simple: stay off the roads if you can. With traffic lights dark and autonomous fleets potentially clogging up intersections, the city has enough challenges to deal with tonight.

We will continue to watch how the major players in the autonomous space respond to these types of infrastructure-level events. It is clear that the journey toward a fully autonomous future still has a few dark spots to navigate.

