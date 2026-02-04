WD unveils roadmap for 100TB+ hard drives as AI data boom explodes

Western Digital is officially entering a new era, rebranding itself simply as WD and dropping a massive roadmap that targets the heart of the AI revolution. At its Innovation Day 2026, the storage giant showcased how it plans to keep up with the insatiable data demands of artificial intelligence.

The headline act is a clear path to 100TB hard drives, but it isn’t just about raw capacity anymore.

WD is introducing new performance and power-optimised technologies that look to challenge the dominance of flash storage in the data centre.

WD Innovation Day 2026, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026 in New York. (Photo by Jason DeCrow/Western Digital)

The road to 100TB and beyond

For those of us who remember when a 1TB drive was a big deal, the numbers being discussed today are staggering. WD has confirmed that its 40TB UltraSMR ePMR HDD is already in the hands of hyperscale customers for qualification.

This isn’t just a lab experiment; volume production is slated for the second half of 2026, right here in our backyard and globally. The company is taking a dual-track approach to technology, using both ePMR (energy-assisted perpendicular magnetic recording) and HAMR (heat-assisted magnetic recording).

By 2027, we will see HAMR drives ramping up, with a goal to hit 60TB on ePMR and a massive 100TB on HAMR by 2029.

This strategy allows customers to choose the technology that fits their current infrastructure without forcing a painful transition.

Rethinking hard drive performance

One of the biggest bottlenecks for AI has always been the speed of traditional spinning rust compared to solid-state drives. WD is looking to narrow that gap with two new architectural breakthroughs: High Bandwidth Drive and Dual Pivot technology.

High Bandwidth Drive technology allows the drive to read and write from multiple heads simultaneously, effectively doubling the bandwidth.

WD says this can scale up to 8x bandwidth gains in the future, making HDDs viable for workloads that used to require expensive flash. The Dual Pivot design adds a second set of independently operating actuators, giving a 2x boost to sequential IO performance.

Unlike previous attempts at dual-actuator drives, this design doesn’t sacrifice capacity or require customers to rewrite their entire software stack.

When these technologies work together, WD expects to maintain the IO-per-TB performance even as drive sizes balloon to 100TB.

Power efficiency for the AI age

AI training generates a mountain of “cold” data that needs to be kept online but isn’t accessed every second.

Traditional drives can be power-hungry, and tape is too slow for modern AI inference needs. WD’s new power-optimised HDDs use 20% less power than standard models, specifically designed for these massive data tiers.

By trading off a small amount of random IO for better efficiency, these drives help lower the total cost of ownership for massive data centres.

These power-sipping drives are expected to reach customer qualification in 2027.

WD Innovation Day 2026, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026 in New York. (Photo by Jason DeCrow/Western Digital)

A new brand for a new era

The shift to the “WD” branding isn’t just a cosmetic change; it reflects a company that is now laser-focused on storage infrastructure.

With 90% of its revenue now driven by AI and cloud sectors, the company is positioning itself as a vital partner for the data economy.

“For the past year, WD has remained continuously focused on execution and accelerating innovation, which has enabled us to truly reimagine the hard drive to meet the requirements of AI,” Irving Tan, Chief Executive Officer, WD.

The company’s recent financial success has seen it land a spot in the Nasdaq 100, proving that there is still plenty of life in the HDD market.

As AI continues to scale, the need for cost-effective, high-capacity storage is only going to grow.

“WD Innovation Day is where our customer-centric business transformation meets our breakthrough technology for the AI era,” Ahmed Shihab, Chief Product Officer, WD.

Scaling for everyone

WD isn’t just looking at the giants like Google and Microsoft; it’s also expanding its Platforms business.

A new intelligent software layer, using an open API, is set to launch in 2027 to help mid-scale companies manage petabyte-scale data. This will bring hyperscale-level economics to a broader range of businesses, making it easier to deploy UltraSMR and HAMR tech.

It’s about reducing the “time-to-value,” ensuring that companies can get their AI projects up and running without getting bogged down in hardware complexity.

“The market validation is already evident – customers are deploying these solutions because WD is solving what matters most for AI infrastructure: reliable capacity at scale, performance that meets demanding workloads, and economics that enable profitability,” Ed Burns, HDD Research Director, IDC.

While we don’t have local Australian retail pricing for 40TB drives just yet, these enterprise-grade units typically start in the thousands.

For a point of reference, current high-capacity enterprise drives in Australia retail for approximately A$800 to A$1,200 depending on the specific model and supplier.

Expect the 40TB units to carry a premium when they land in local distribution later next year.

For more information, head to https://www.westerndigital.com