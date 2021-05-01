Well that was fast, Tesla updates homepage with Victoria’s $3,000 EV rebate. Model 3 SR+ in your driveway for $65k.

Tesla has update their website, just hours after the announcement of a $3,000 rebate off electric vehicles was made by the Victorian Government.

Vehicles under A$69,000 now qualify for A$3,000 off the price and the first batch of 4,000 rebates begin tomorrow. The Tesla Model 3 SR+ qualifies for this rebate and Tesla has jumped at the chance to draw new EV buyers to the brand.

$3,000 EV rebate now available for Victoria residents on eligible Model 3. Learn More

The Learn More link directs customers to Tesla’s page on Incentives, which has been updated to include the new Victorian offer.

What is the offer?

The Victorian Government has introduced an EV rebate of $3,000 on new electric vehicles with a vehicle subtotal (dutiable value) under $68,740. The Vehicle Subtotal can be found on the payment section of the Model 3 configurator by selecting ‘show details’. This offer is on a first come, first serve basis and is limited to 4,000 registrations in Victoria at this amount. A further 16,000 incentives will then be made available, but the Victorian Government has not yet confirmed details for this stage of the scheme.

Having checked the websites of other automakers who ship EVs in Australia and nobody other than Tesla has updated their sites at the time of writing.

There are now also multiple reports from customers with pending orders in with Tesla, receiving sms notifications informing them that Tesla is well across this rebate.

Currently the Model 3 is the only Tesla available in Australia, with the refreshed Model S and Model X now showing a delivery date of late 2022. Until the Model Y arrives here, the Model 3 is clearly the focus for the Australian market.

Right now, the price of a Tesla Model 3 SR+ in Victoria is $64,425, plus on-road costs of $3,669 takes the Drive Away Price to A$68,094. If we reduce that by the $3,000 rebate on offer, we have a Model 3 drive away price of just A$65,094 the cheapest a Tesla has ever been on available for in Australia.

This pricing drop from the rebate (in Victoria) comes on the back of reductions in cost thanks to a production shift from Freemont-built vehicles, to Shanghai-built vehicles. This means this year we’ve seen the starting price of a Tesla SR+ drop from $72k to just A$65k in Victoria.

This is a car that offers 508km of range (NEDC) a top speed of 225km/hr and a 0-100km/hr time of 5.6 seconds. You will have to deal with having Pearl White Multi-Coat paint, as any optional paint or options for wheels or interior will push you over the rebate price threshold. While Autopilot is included, if you like what you see from the list of features in the Full Self-Driving package, then you can buy that after the vehicle gets delivered.

Currently the estimated delivery is slated for 6-10 weeks, so you’d be looking at mid-June to mid-July for it to be at your house.

If this $3,000 is enough to get you across the line to buying a Tesla Model 3, then make sure you use a referral link to get 1,500km of free Supercharging credits.

You can read more about the Victorian Government EV policy in my full breakdown here.