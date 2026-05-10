What to expect from Google I/O 2026 keynote: AI agents, Android 17 and XR glasses

The technology world is currently moving at a breakneck pace, and Google is about to take center stage for what promises to be its most pivotal event of the decade. Google I/O 2026 kicks off on May 19, and the momentum is already palpable.

While the main keynote is the headline act, Google has spent the last week strategically “clearing the decks” with a series of massive updates. When a company releases this much news just days before its primary conference, it usually signals that the I/O stage is being reserved for something truly transformative.

For those looking to attend, whether in person at the Shoreline Amphitheatre or virtually from home, here is everything you need to know.

Clearing the Decks: Last Week’s Major Announcements

Google didn’t wait for the I/O stage to drop some of its most significant AI updates of the year. In the last seven days, we have seen a rapid-fire series of releases that establish the foundation for the “Agentic Era.”

Gemini 3 Pro for Everyone: Google’s most intelligent reasoning model, Gemini 3 Pro, has officially rolled out to all users in the Gemini app. It features advanced multimodal reasoning—allowing it to analyse video, audio, and complex code with unprecedented accuracy.

Google’s most intelligent reasoning model, Gemini 3 Pro, has officially rolled out to all users in the Gemini app. It features advanced multimodal reasoning—allowing it to analyse video, audio, and complex code with unprecedented accuracy. Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite GA: For developers, the 3.1 Flash-Lite model is now Generally Available. It’s optimised for extreme speed and cost-efficiency, specifically designed to power the “background” AI agents we expect to see more of at I/O.

For developers, the 3.1 Flash-Lite model is now Generally Available. It’s optimised for extreme speed and cost-efficiency, specifically designed to power the “background” AI agents we expect to see more of at I/O. The AI Memory & Migration Tool: A new “Switching Tool” was released, allowing users to import their full chat history and personal context from other AI assistants directly into Gemini. This essentially lets you bring your “AI personality” with you to the Google ecosystem.

A new “Switching Tool” was released, allowing users to import their full chat history and personal context from other AI assistants directly into Gemini. This essentially lets you bring your “AI personality” with you to the Google ecosystem. Deep Research Max: Google quietly launched a preview of Deep Research Max, an autonomous research agent capable of gathering context and synthesising massive amounts of data without human intervention.

The Rise of Agentic AI: From Chatbots to Digital Employees

The primary theme for I/O 2026 is the shift from simple chatbots toward “Agentic AI.” Over the last two years, we’ve learned how to prompt Gemini to write emails or summarise documents. This year, the focus is on action.

Google is expected to demonstrate Gemini agents that don’t just talk about tasks but execute them by navigating apps and websites on your behalf. Imagine telling your phone to “book a table for four at a local Italian restaurant next Friday,” and the AI handles the booking, adds it to your calendar, and invites your friends.

This move toward autonomous workflows is a massive leap forward for personal productivity, potentially turning our smartphones into proactive digital assistants that handle the logistical noise of our daily lives.

Android 17 and the “Aluminium” Future

Android 17 is shaping up to be a foundational update. Google has teased that this will be “one of the biggest years for Android yet,” focusing heavily on deeper Gemini integration. Beyond AI, several robust features are on the radar:

Motion Assist: A new tool designed to reduce motion sickness by displaying moving dots on-screen to help the brain process motion while you’re in a vehicle.

A new tool designed to reduce motion sickness by displaying moving dots on-screen to help the brain process motion while you’re in a vehicle. Multitasking & App Bubbles: New “floating app windows” are expected to improve productivity on tablets and foldables, allowing for a more desktop-like feel.

New “floating app windows” are expected to improve productivity on tablets and foldables, allowing for a more desktop-like feel. Aluminium OS: This is the rumoured project to bring a desktop-class experience to Android, potentially merging the best of ChromeOS and Android for a new generation of laptops.

Hardware: Android XR and Smart Glasses

While I/O is a developer event, hardware is the star of the show this year. We are expecting the full reveal of Android XR, the operating system designed to power a new wave of spatial computing.

Samsung Galaxy XR: Built in partnership with Google and Qualcomm, this headset is expected to be the flagship of the platform, offering a high-end alternative to existing XR devices.

Built in partnership with Google and Qualcomm, this headset is expected to be the flagship of the platform, offering a high-end alternative to existing XR devices. Smart Glasses: Look out for a partnership with Gentle Monster for Gemini-powered smart glasses. These may come in two versions: one with a full AR display and a lighter, display-free version that uses cameras and audio to let the AI “see” the world with you.

The Australian Challenge: The 3:00 AM Ritual

For those of us following from Australia, I/O remains the ultimate test of endurance. The main keynote starts at 10:00 AM local time in California on May 19. For the Australian East Coast (AEST), that translates to a 3:00 AM start on Wednesday, May 20.

It’s a familiar ritual for the tech-obsessed down under: plenty of coffee, a dark room, and the excitement of catching news as it breaks. If you can’t make the 3:00 AM wake-up call, the Developer Keynote follows at 6:30 AM AEST, which is a slightly more civilised time to tune in before work.

How to Register and Attend Virtually

Google I/O 2026 is once again a hybrid event, and the digital experience is open to everyone for free. To get the most out of it, you should register on the official Google I/O website.

Create a Profile: Registration allows you to create a Google Developer profile to earn digital badges and get custom content recommendations.

Registration allows you to create a Google Developer profile to earn digital badges and get custom content recommendations. Build Your Schedule: Once registered, you can browse the session catalogue and save them to “My I/O.”

Once registered, you can browse the session catalogue and save them to “My I/O.” Calendar Integration: You can add specific sessions—like “What’s New in Android” or “Agentic Workflows”—directly to your Google Calendar. This is essential for keeping track of the technical deep dives that happen throughout the two-day event.

Whether you’re there for the high-level vision or the technical APIs, Google I/O 2026 looks to be the moment where AI stops being a tool we talk to and starts being a partner that works for us. Stay tuned to techAU for all the local pricing and availability as the news drops.