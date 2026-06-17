Why are there 2x Tesla Cybercabs 12,000 km from home in New Zealand?

Today, a video shared on social meida shows Tesla Cybercabs are in New Zealand. The Cybercabs are being transported on a Mercedes Benz double-level car carrier from PTSL Auto Logistics NZ, around 12,000 kilometers from their home, the Gigafactory in Texas.

The user that shared the video is located in Taihape, New Zealand on the north island, so the question is, why are the Cybercabs on the other side of the planet?

Tesla, like other automakers have been seen testing pre-release vehicles in locations like NZ to subject them to cold weather testing and at as Australia and NZ are now in Winter, that would make sense.

The complexity here is that Tesla’s Cybercabs are designed to be driven by software, not be people. If you’re thinking about how Tesla would test a driverless vehicle in the snow, or even load and unload them of a boat, plane, truck, then the answer may be that these are the early prototypes that did indeed feature a steering wheel and pedals, while the final version will not.

The timing is interesting, given that we’ve seen drone footage in the last week that suggests Tesla are starting to make these in serious volumes, with more than 100 spotted in a single flyover video. Back in April, Tesla officially announced the first production model had rolled off the production line. These signals suggest the car is done, the hardware is ready, and with the right software build, these could be deployed at scale to the streets to deliver autonomous robotaxi rides.

So if the cars are done, what would winter testing be useful for? Validation and iteration? Perhaps. Outside a handfall of demonstration events (no driving), this could be the first time a Cybercab has driven outside the US.

While we don’t encourage it, it would be surprising if we don’t see footage of the Cybercabs in action in the coming days.

If Tesla is Testing the Cybercab in alternative environments, they should take a trip across across the Tasman and have them spend some time down under, in Australia. Having watched the development of this vehicle that’s designed to change how many in society think about personal transport, it’d be great to get up close and personal with one.

As Australian’s still wait for the promised V14 release of FSD, the Cybercab will certainly be running the latest version of the software, and that eventually needs to be tested on the other side of the road.

Consider this a welcome mat rolled out for the gold 2-seater, we’d love to see it on our streets and deliver the lowest-cost transport Australia has ever seen.