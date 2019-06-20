Wi-Fi 6 is coming fast as Netgear add 2 new Nighthawk routers

Do you ever get tired of all the different 802.11x WiFi standards? Then there’s some good news. Wi-Fi is being rebranded in the next generation, now known as Wi-Fi 6, the next-gen routers will see as much as 4x the performance over previous (WiFi 5) routers.

Netgear has 2 new routers that support the latest and fastest Wi-Fi networking standard (802.11ax for those playing at home).

The Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX40) and the Nighthawk AX12 12-stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX120) are now available, joining the recently announced Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80).

Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX40) – $399.99 AUD features combined Wi-Fi speeds up to 3Gbps and an AX optimised dual- core processor powers smart home automation, ultra-smooth 4K UHD streaming, online gaming, and more.

4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600+ 2400Mbps for ultra-fast wireless speeds.

Powerful Processor—Dual-core processor ensures smooth 4K UHD streaming & gaming.

Powerful amplifiers for network coverage throughout medium size homes

Wi-Fi 6 uses Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple-Access (OFDMA) to help maximise the capability to connect multiple devices at the same time, helping to reduce congestion in a typical, bandwidth-starved connected home.

Wi-Fi 6 will provide a huge boost in total network capacity and reliability, ushering in a new era of speed, performance and capacity for wireless networking in today’s homes. The actual quality of the connection for each Wi-Fi device will also be improved by reducing the interference between them, thus ensuring that the experience of lag or buffering is reduced during online gameplay or streaming Ultra HD 8K/4K.

Today’s households are dealing with an increasing number of connected devices and demanding greater bandwidth for streaming video, audio and online gaming. Add to this a plethora of smart home devices such as IP cameras, voice assistants, smart thermostats and appliances, all of which are dependent on a constant connection to the cloud.

These devices increase the complexity of a network as they compete for bandwidth, pushing wireless home networks beyond the technical threshold for the current generation of Wi-Fi. NETGEAR has solved for this modern-day dilemma with the introduction of a full suite of ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 routers.

“While previous Wi-Fi iterations have been largely about improvements to speed, Wi-Fi 6 promises a number of other benefits such as lower battery consumption and most notably increased capacity and reduced latency. The enhanced capacity of Wi-Fi 6 will ensure that consumers experience great performance across all their devices even as those devices demand more data from ever richer media services.” David Watkins, director, Intelligent Home Group for Strategy Analytics.

Earlier this year, new smartphones and laptops were introduced that had embraced Wi-Fi 6. With widespread industry support, it is expected that the transition to Wi-Fi 6 will be adopted much more quickly than previous iterations of the wireless networking technology.

“With our nearly 25-year history, NETGEAR has always led with innovation in the Wi-Fi space. It is now with great pleasure that we introduce this new family based on the latest Wi-Fi standard, which is destined to make enormous changes to how people utilize the wireless networking technology. Wi-Fi 6 is the most significant change to the Wi-Fi standard in over 6 years. With the technology’s increased capacity and thus the capability to connect simultaneously with multiple client devices, Wi-Fi 6 will make the world of Internet of Things much more sustainable due to the expansive bandwidth it will deliver to a network.” David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR.

Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80) – A$599.99 The Featuring Wi-Fi speeds of up to 6Gbps with an award-winning design recognised by both Red Dot and iF Design awards. Eight Wi-Fi spatial streams – four in the 2.4GHz band, and four in the 5GHz band – offer four times the device capacity as compared to typical 2×2 AC Wi-Fi. Multi-Gig Internet enables customers to get more than one Gbps of Internet through aggregation.

Nighthawk AX12 12-stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX120) – A$799.99 This 12-stream router offers combined Wi-Fi speeds up to 6Gbps and AX optimised 64bit 2.2GHz Quad-core processor an award-winning design recognised by both Red Dot and iF Design awards. Have more fun with the uninterrupted 4K/8K Ultra HD streaming, gaming, and the smart home experience. As the only router with 8 streams on 5GHz, you will get better range and reliability with all devices. Built-in 5Gbps Multi-Gig Ethernet provides powerful connectivity options.

Units are available at all major retailers, for more information visit www.netgear.com.au.