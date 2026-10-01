Wi-Fi 8 arrives in Australia, and it is about reliability, not speed

TP-Link has opened Australian preorders for the Archer 8 Ultra, its first Wi-Fi 8 router. It carries an RRP of $1,499 and is available to order through four major retailers from 1 October 2026. TP-Link says Australia is one of the first markets in the world to get the hardware.

Buyers should note that the Wi-Fi 8 standard is still being finalised and you can’t yet buy any Wi-Fi 8 gadgets like phones or laptops. TP-Link describes the Archer 8 Ultra’s Broadcom chipset as built on the upcoming IEEE 802.11bn standard. The industry expectation is for standardisation in 2028.

Wi-Fi 8 marks a change of direction for the technology. Earlier generations chased higher peak speeds, while TP-Link says Wi-Fi 8 is engineered for consistency, so performance holds steady in the messy conditions of a real home. The company’s own lab figures are the main evidence so far, and they have not been independently tested.

Neville Wang (Managing Director, TP-Link Australia and New Zealand) commented, “By pairing our Wi-Fi 8 StabilityEngine with intelligent antenna technology and AI-powered optimisation, we’ve created a smarter, more reliable network that’s also easier to use.” He also remarked, “Australia is one of the first markets in the world to get it, so local households can make the move to Wi-Fi 8 from day one.”

What is Wi-Fi 8?

TP-Link’s Australian Wi-Fi 8 page explains the idea in plain terms. TP-Link (Wi-Fi 8 page, TP-Link Australia) states, “WiFi 8 (802.11bn) is the next-gen WiFi standard focused on Ultra High Reliability.” The page adds that the aim is steady connections, stronger coverage and smoother roaming, even in busy networks.

Independent coverage points the same way. XDA Developers describes Wi-Fi 8 as the first wireless upgrade in years that isn’t chasing speed, and reports that the IEEE has labelled it “Ultra High Reliability”. Targets cited for the standard include roughly 25% better effective throughput, 25% lower worst case latency and 25% less data loss.

TP-Link’s performance claims

The press release says the Wi-Fi 8 StabilityEngine delivers up to 33% more consistent throughput than Wi-Fi 7 at mid to long range. It also claims up to 24% more consistent throughput under interference. All of this runs on 19 Gbps tri band hardware.

The TP-Link Wi-Fi 8 page lists slightly different lab figures against Wi-Fi 7. These are up to 30% higher throughput at the same signal strengths, up to 24% better interference handling and up to 15% stronger mesh performance between two access points under interference. TP-Link notes that the figures come from its own testing and are not guaranteed, because conditions vary.

Key features

Wi-Fi 8 StabilityEngine, available at launch

UEQM, new MCS and 2×LDPC are designed to hold throughput steady in a noisy home, while NPCA keeps the network responsive as more devices come online. TP-Link explains that UEQM lets each client stream run at the best rate it can manage, so a weak stream no longer drags stronger ones down.

Wi-Fi 8 StabilityEngine, coming via OTA updates

TP-Link says more features will arrive over the air as the standard matures. DSO is meant to expand capacity for many devices, ELR and DRU should strengthen coverage at the edges of the home, and Co-TDMA, Co-SR and Co-BF are intended to coordinate homes with more than one access point.

Multi-Floor Mode

This feature reshapes the signal to match where devices actually are. It steers coverage to multiple floors when devices are spread across levels, then flattens to a wide, single floor pattern when they are not.

Range Boost

A new Wi-Fi 8 RF chip adds Range Boost, which sharpens the router’s ability to hear distant, low power devices. TP-Link points out that the weak uplink from those devices is the real bottleneck at the edge of coverage.

Aireal AI Assistant

Built into the Tether app, Aireal lets users ask plain language questions about their network. Behind the scenes, Wi-Fi Optimiser tunes the router to the clearest channel, Self-Healing resolves common issues, QoS prioritises important traffic and ECO Mode trims power draw during off peak hours.

NFC setup and guest access

Setup starts by tapping a phone to the router, which pairs it over NFC through the Tether app. Guests can join the same way, without a password to hand over.

Built in security

An integrated hardware level VPN encrypts selected devices’ traffic on the router and works with third party VPN providers. Isolated guest and IoT networks keep vulnerability prone devices off the main network, and users can opt into the HomeShield service for real time protection, advanced parental controls and WPA3 authentication.

Key specifications

Specification Archer 8 Ultra Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 8 (IEEE 802.11bn, upcoming standard) Chipset Broadcom Wi-Fi 8 Combined speed 19 Gbps, tri band (includes 6 GHz) Wired ports 2 x 10 Gbps auto sensing WAN/LAN, 4 x 2.5 Gbps LAN Antennas 18, built into the chassis Coverage (claimed) Up to 334 sqm Devices supported (claimed) Up to 200 Management Tether app, Aireal AI Assistant, NFC pairing Security Hardware level VPN, isolated guest and IoT networks, optional HomeShield Australian RRP $1,499

Pricing and availability in Australia

The Archer 8 Ultra can be preordered from 1 October 2026 at an RRP of $1,499. Retailers include Officeworks, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Amazon Australia. TP-Link has not said when stock will ship.

Customers who preorder from any of these retailers will receive a free Tapo RV30 Max Plus Gen 2 robot vacuum and mop. TP-Link says a global rollout for the Archer 8 Ultra and the upcoming Deco 8 Ultra will be announced over the coming months. Australian pricing for the Deco 8 Ultra has not been revealed.

The full TP-Link Wi-Fi 8 global launch event can be watched on YouTube.

For more information, head to https://www.tp-link.com/au/wifi8/