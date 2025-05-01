Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant Edition is now available in Australia

Withings is leader in connected health devices and has just launched its latest innovation in Australia, the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant. This new smartwatch seamlessly blends timeless design with medical-grade technology, offering users a sophisticated way to monitor their health.

The ScanWatch Nova Brilliant line is now available in titanium silver and a striking bicolour silver and gold, expanding on the existing ScanWatch Nova colour options.

Elegant Design

The ScanWatch Nova Brilliant Edition features a 39mm watch face, making it an ideal fit for those with smaller wrists, while offering a minimalist aesthetic that should appeal to many. A key design element is the fluted bezel, which adds a touch of elegance to the watch’s appearance. The watch face is protected by ultra-durable box-shaped sapphire glass.

Combining style and practicality, the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant is water-resistant up to 50 metres (5ATM) and includes a 5-link bracelet. This design ensures it’s suitable for everyday wear.

The hybrid smartwatch offers the classic look of an analogue watch while providing essential heart-tracking features, notifications, messages, and other information on its bright OLED screen.

Available in both gold and silver finishes, the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant is designed to complement any style, whether it’s for professional settings or social events. The silver model features an all-titanium bezel for enhanced durability, while the gold version sports a unique bicolour wristband.

Advanced Health Monitoring

Beneath its elegant exterior, the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant is packed with advanced health sensors. It can perform medical-grade electrocardiograms (ECGs) to detect atrial fibrillation.

On-Demand Medical-Grade ECG

The ScanWatch Nova Brilliant Edition can perform an on-demand medical-grade electrocardiogram to detect potential heart anomalies like atrial fibrillation.

Users can take an ECG reading in just 30 seconds by touching the bezel, with results instantly available in the Withings app.

AFib is one of the most prevalent forms of arrhythmias, characterized by irregular heart rhythms. Impressively, Withings devices have detected over 2 million episodes of AFib since 2020.

Body Temperature Tracking

This feature allows the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant to track body temperature fluctuations throughout the day and night. This can help indicate the onset of an illness and assist in managing performance and recovery. The technology uses heat flux sensors combined with high-accuracy temperature sensors for precise temperature variation assessments.

Blood Oxygen Level Monitoring

Users can monitor their blood oxygen levels (SpO2) and track overnight breathing disturbances. Monitoring blood oxygen levels is important because good oxygenation is essential for supplying energy to the muscles, especially during physical activity.

Sleep Tracking

The ScanWatch Nova Brilliant provides a Sleep Quality Score and detailed insights into sleep metrics, including sleep phases, depth, duration, and interruptions, along with personalized advice for improvement.

Activity Tracking

The ScanWatch Nova Brilliant Edition can track various activity parameters, including steps, calories, elevation, and workout routes using connected GPS. It automatically recognizes more than 40 daily activities, such as walking, running, swimming, and cycling.

Additionally, it offers fitness Level assessments by estimating VO2 Max, which measures the heart and muscles’ efficiency in converting oxygen into energy during exercise.

For added convenience, users can easily switch between the 5-link metal wristband and the FKM wristband, both of which are included with the purchase.

Availability

The 39mm ScanWatch Nova Brilliant is priced at A$799.99 and is available in titanium silver and bicolour silver and gold styles.

It is now available in Australia at select locations including JB Hi-Fi and Amazon.