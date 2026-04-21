Wodonga scores big with Indigo Power’s new community battery at cricket stadium

Wodonga is taking a massive leap forward in the renewable energy space with a new project that blends local sport and high-tech sustainability. Indigo Power has officially switched on its largest solar and battery installation to date, located at the Cricket Albury Wodonga Indoor Stadium.

This isn’t just about putting a few panels on a roof to save a couple of dollars on the power bill. It is a sophisticated community-driven energy hub designed to change how regional Victoria interacts with the grid.

The project is a significant win for the local community, demonstrating how collaboration between government, business, and local organisations can deliver tangible results. By combining large-scale storage with solar generation, the stadium is becoming a beacon for regional energy independence.

The hardware behind the hustle

When we look at the technical side of this build, the numbers are genuinely impressive for a community-led initiative. The site features a 482 kWh battery storage system paired with a 100 kW inverter to manage the flow of electricity.

To feed that massive storage capacity, Indigo Power has installed approximately 98 kW of onsite solar generation. This ensures that the stadium can capture the harsh Australian sun during the day and use that power when the lights come on for evening cricket sessions.

The scale of this battery allows for significant energy shifts, meaning the venue can rely on its own stored power during peak times. This reduces the strain on the broader network while ensuring the stadium operates on clean energy long after the sun goes down.

Supporting local cricket and global brands

One of the most interesting aspects of this project is the partnership model that makes it financially viable. The energy generated is not just powering the bowling machines and stadium lighting; it is also supporting the Australian operations of Patagonia.

This corporate backing ensures the project has the scale it needs while allowing the clothing giant to meet its own renewable energy goals. It is a clever way to bring international investment into regional Victorian infrastructure.

The stadium itself is set to see massive benefits, with lower energy costs expected to be a game-changer for the facility. These savings won’t just disappear into a corporate ledger but will be reinvested directly into local cricket programs.

Victorian Government backing

This installation didn’t happen in a vacuum and was made possible through the Victorian Government’s 100 Neighbourhood Batteries Program. This initiative is designed to roll out energy storage across the state to improve reliability and lower costs for residents.

The program recognises that while household solar is great, community-scale storage is the missing piece of the puzzle. It allows for a more resilient local grid that can handle the fluctuations of renewable generation.

By participating in this program, Wodonga is positioning itself as a leader in the transition to a decentralised energy network. It provides a blueprint for other regional towns to follow, showing that you don’t need to be a capital city to have world-class tech.

Resilience and community value

Beyond the environmental impact, there is a very practical side to this battery installation regarding energy resilience. The system provides a backup power source, which is increasingly important in regional areas prone to grid instability or extreme weather events.

Indigo Power is focused on sharing the value of this project with its Wodonga customer community. Instead of profits being sent offshore to major retailers, the value stays within the region to benefit the people who live and work there.

“This project brings together community, business and government to deliver real impact.”

It is a refreshing change to see energy projects that prioritises local impact over pure corporate gain. The “Big Community Battery” is a literal powerhouse that keeps the benefits of the renewable transition exactly where they belong.

Why community energy matters

The move toward community energy is gaining momentum across Australia because it addresses the “split incentive” problem. Often, those who could benefit most from solar and storage are locked out due to the high upfront costs or because they don’t own their building.

Indigo Power’s model bypasses these barriers by creating a shared resource that supports local infrastructure. It allows residents to feel a sense of ownership over their local energy production and consumption.

As the price of electricity continues to be a talking point for Australian households, projects like this offer a real-world solution. It turns a local sporting facility into a power plant that serves the people.

Expanding a proven regional network

This launch at the Cricket Albury Wodonga Indoor Stadium is the latest milestone in what is becoming a comprehensive regional energy network. Indigo Power has been busy scaling its footprint across North East Victoria and beyond with several successful activations.

Earlier this year, the company celebrated the launch of two community batteries in Beechworth and Myrtleford. These projects transformed iconic local sites, including the historic Old Beechworth Gaol, into modern energy hubs.

In Yackandandah, the “Yack01” and “Yack02” projects have already set a high bar for what is possible. By working with the group Totally Renewable Yackandandah, Indigo Power has helped the town move closer to its goal of 100% renewable energy.

The momentum isn’t slowing down, with the Yarra Junction community battery also coming online recently to serve the Yarra Ranges. Each of these installations adds to a growing fleet of batteries that Indigo Power manages to help stabilise the grid.

Looking ahead, the company has been appointed to deliver the Powering Resilience in the Regions project. This will see them working with local councils to strengthen energy security across even more rural and regional Victorian towns.

The combination of cutting emissions and lowering operational costs for community groups is a winning formula. It proves that the transition to green energy can be practical, profitable, and popular all at once.

For more information, head to https://indigopower.com.au



Disclosure: As a supportor of local renewable energy, I made a very minor investment in Indigo Power as part of their crowdfunded private share offering.