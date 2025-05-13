Woolworths offering rewards for charging your Electric Vehicle

In an exciting development for electric vehicle owners, Chargefox and Woolworths have announced a partnership that allows customers to earn Everyday Rewards points while charging their EVs at select Woolworths locations. This initiative aims to further incentivise EV adoption and provide added convenience for shoppers.

Now, you can accumulate Everyday Rewards points simply by charging your electric vehicle at participating Woolworths Chargefox stations.

Key Features

Earn Points on Charging

For every dollar spent on charging your EV at participating Woolworths Chargefox stations, you will earn Everyday Rewards points.

Convenient Locations

The charging stations are located at select Woolworths stores, allowing you to charge your vehicle while doing your grocery shopping.

Seamless Integration

Simply use the Chargefox app to initiate and pay for your charging session, and ensure your Everyday Rewards card is linked to your account to automatically earn points.

“We are thrilled to partner with Woolworths to offer this unique benefit to EV drivers.



Combining the convenience of charging with the rewards of the Everyday Rewards program makes transitioning to electric vehicles even more appealing for Australians.” Spokesperson for Chargefox.

Participating Woolworths locations

Keep an eye out for participating Woolworths locations with Chargefox stations includes:

New South Wales

Woolworths Ashfield North

Woolworths Bomaderry

Woolworths Cameron Park

Woolworths Chatswood East

Woolworths Fairy Meadow

Woolworths Kellyville Grove

Woolworths Kiama Village

Woolworths Kirrawee Basement

Woolworths Leppington Village

Woolworths Metro Mosman

Woolworths North Parramatta

Woolworths Yass

‍Queensland‍

Woolworths Bannockburn

Woolworths Bellmere

Woolworths Dakabin

Woolworths Doolandella

Woolworths Gordonvale West

Woolworths Logan Reserve

Woolworths Redbank Plains Mountview

Victoria

Woolworths Banchory Grove

Woolworths Fishermans Bend

Woolworths Heidelberg

Woolworths Greenvale Lakes

Western Australia

Woolworths Highgate

Woolworths Mt Pleasant

For more information, head to https://www.chargefox.com/