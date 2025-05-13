Woolworths offering rewards for charging your Electric Vehicle

In an exciting development for electric vehicle owners, Chargefox and Woolworths have announced a partnership that allows customers to earn Everyday Rewards points while charging their EVs at select Woolworths locations. This initiative aims to further incentivise EV adoption and provide added convenience for shoppers.
Now, you can accumulate Everyday Rewards points simply by charging your electric vehicle at participating Woolworths Chargefox stations.
Key Features
Earn Points on Charging
For every dollar spent on charging your EV at participating Woolworths Chargefox stations, you will earn Everyday Rewards points.
Convenient Locations
The charging stations are located at select Woolworths stores, allowing you to charge your vehicle while doing your grocery shopping.
Seamless Integration
Simply use the Chargefox app to initiate and pay for your charging session, and ensure your Everyday Rewards card is linked to your account to automatically earn points.
Participating Woolworths locations
Keep an eye out for participating Woolworths locations with Chargefox stations includes:
New South Wales
- Woolworths Ashfield North
- Woolworths Bomaderry
- Woolworths Cameron Park
- Woolworths Chatswood East
- Woolworths Fairy Meadow
- Woolworths Kellyville Grove
- Woolworths Kiama Village
- Woolworths Kirrawee Basement
- Woolworths Leppington Village
- Woolworths Metro Mosman
- Woolworths North Parramatta
- Woolworths Yass
Queensland
- Woolworths Bannockburn
- Woolworths Bellmere
- Woolworths Dakabin
- Woolworths Doolandella
- Woolworths Gordonvale West
- Woolworths Logan Reserve
- Woolworths Redbank Plains Mountview
Victoria
- Woolworths Banchory Grove
- Woolworths Fishermans Bend
- Woolworths Heidelberg
- Woolworths Greenvale Lakes
Western Australia
- Woolworths Highgate
- Woolworths Mt Pleasant
For more information, head to https://www.chargefox.com/