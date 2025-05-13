Woolworths offering rewards for charging your Electric Vehicle

More
    In an exciting development for electric vehicle owners, Chargefox and Woolworths have announced a partnership that allows customers to earn Everyday Rewards points while charging their EVs at select Woolworths locations. This initiative aims to further incentivise EV adoption and provide added convenience for shoppers.

    Now, you can accumulate Everyday Rewards points simply by charging your electric vehicle at participating Woolworths Chargefox stations.

    Key Features

    Earn Points on Charging
    For every dollar spent on charging your EV at participating Woolworths Chargefox stations, you will earn Everyday Rewards points.

    Convenient Locations
    The charging stations are located at select Woolworths stores, allowing you to charge your vehicle while doing your grocery shopping.

    Seamless Integration
    Simply use the Chargefox app to initiate and pay for your charging session, and ensure your Everyday Rewards card is linked to your account to automatically earn points.

    “We are thrilled to partner with Woolworths to offer this unique benefit to EV drivers.

    Combining the convenience of charging with the rewards of the Everyday Rewards program makes transitioning to electric vehicles even more appealing for Australians.”

    Spokesperson for Chargefox.

    Participating Woolworths locations

    Keep an eye out for participating Woolworths locations with Chargefox stations includes:

    New South Wales

    • Woolworths Ashfield North
    • Woolworths Bomaderry
    • Woolworths Cameron Park
    • Woolworths Chatswood East
    • Woolworths Fairy Meadow
    • Woolworths Kellyville Grove
    • Woolworths Kiama Village
    • Woolworths Kirrawee Basement
    • Woolworths Leppington Village
    • Woolworths Metro Mosman
    • Woolworths North Parramatta
    • Woolworths Yass

    Queensland

    • Woolworths Bannockburn
    • Woolworths Bellmere
    • Woolworths Dakabin
    • Woolworths Doolandella
    • Woolworths Gordonvale West
    • Woolworths Logan Reserve
    • Woolworths Redbank Plains Mountview

    Victoria

    • Woolworths Banchory Grove
    • Woolworths Fishermans Bend
    • Woolworths Heidelberg
    • Woolworths Greenvale Lakes

    Western Australia

    • Woolworths Highgate
    • Woolworths Mt Pleasant

    For more information, head to https://www.chargefox.com/

