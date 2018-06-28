World of Tanks: Mercenaries now available

World of Tanks: Mercenaries, the next chapter of World of Tanks is now available globally on PS4 and Xbox. With brand new features including powerful new vehicles, hero Crews, maps, and an explosive story campaign, there’s never been a better time to join the fight. Players can discover the global phenomenon that has attracted over 15 million players on consoles alone and see one of the world’s most popular free-to-play console games in an entirely new light.

Available to download now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X, Xbox One and Xbox 360, the current release introduces the core concept of Mercenaries to the game, set against the backdrop of a new reality where World War II never ended. Society is fractured, and the world is left tired and hopeless. People are now fighting for themselves and taking up contracts to become soldiers of fortune.

Mercenaries collect parts from captured and abandoned vehicles on the battlefield to create entirely new ones. Bringing together the strengths of some of history’s most powerful war machines, the new Mercenary ‘nation’ and Tech Tree is born. Players will be given the opportunity to earn powerful, never-before-seen Mercenary vehicles for free through the brand new Contract system. Fulfilling certain in-game objectives, such as destroying a number of tanks from a specific nation in Multiplayer battles, can unlock vehicles from the fascinating new armada.

Each vehicle is helmed by a unique Mercenary crew, with their own story and their own playstyle. Want to unleash a hellish storm on your enemies with a Japanese freedom fighter? Storm Hunter is your woman – she rides to battle in the furious heavy tank, Needle. How about pestering enemies with an erratic and aggressive barrage of shells? Crazy Snake is your guy – get him with the mighty light tank, Stubbs! Five vehicles are available at launch, and the Mercenary nation will continue to expand its ranks in the weeks to come.

A brand-new War Stories campaign kickstarts the Mercenaries universe, joining an epic saga of stories set against an alternate history backdrop. ‘The Heist’ is an action-packed tale of espionage, nuclear tensions, and adrenaline-fueled tank battles where you follow a motley crew of Mercenaries who have been hired to set up, execute, and escape from a raid on a secret facility.

Their mission, should they choose to accept it, is to steal nuclear material for a client who harbours his own atomic ambitions. However, the crew soon find themselves at the mercy of the combined powers of the United States and the Soviet Union. Journey into danger with The Collector, Don Quixote, and Borscht, and see if they can make it out alive with a paycheck in hand! Players can tackle this story alone (like a true Mercenary), or band together with a friend for co-operative online multiplayer action.

The Mercenaries universe has a far-reaching impact across the entire game. An array of fan-favorite multiplayer battle maps have received total revamps to fit in with the new world. Players can explore, fight through, and discover the strategic intricacies of battlegrounds ravaged by war and time in eight new Mercenary-themed maps.

Even more Mercenaries content will be available in the weeks and months to come, including new additions to the Mercenary Tech Tree, new Crews, new maps, and regular in-game events.

For more details on World of Tanks: Mercenaries, check out console.worldoft anks.com/